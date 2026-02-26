Not Stovepipes, Not Skinny—Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Denim Trend That Looks Best With Heeled Boots

I’ve been admiring Jennifer Aniston’s style for as long as I can remember. So whenever she steps out—especially in jeans—you can be sure I’m paying close attention.
Denim forms the backbone of my own wardrobe. I reach for jeans at least five days a week (in fact, I’m sitting in my favourite pair as I type), so I’m always ready to be inspired by a fresh take on the classic. Needless to say, when I spotted Aniston out in New York this week wearing a chic silhouette, I took note.
Sidestepping the season’s ubiquitous stovepipe styles—and long past the skinny jeans she once favoured—Aniston opted instead for a slim-cut pair that gently puddled around her ankles. The subtle pooling gave her look a relaxed, insouciant edge that, though it remained streamlined through the leg, offered just enough length to create that coveted slouch.
Of course, puddle jeans live or die by their shoe pairing. Too flat, and the hem risks dragging; too delicate, and it disappears entirely beneath the fabric. Aniston’s solution? A thick-soled black heeled boot. The added height accommodated the full sweep of the denim, while the sturdy silhouette anchored the look and lent a sharper finish. Where trainers might have felt overly languid and Mary Janes lost under the excess fabric, her boots made for the perfect pairing.
Styled with a substantial olive-green coat draped over her arm and lightly tinted sunglasses framing her face, the outfit felt perfectly attuned to this in-between season.
As ever, I’m taking notes. If you’re feeling inspired too, keep scrolling to discover the chicest puddle jeans and black heeled boots to recreate the look.
Shop Puddle Jeans and Heeled Boots:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 24 other shades!
Zara
Block Heel Ankle Boots
Wear these with slouchy jeans to get Jennifer's look.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
H&M
Whilst I love these in the classic black, they also come in a pretty shade of beige.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Vagabond
Hedda Ankle Boots
These also come in dark brown and patent black.
Frankie Shop
Susanna Jeans
These puddle at the ankles for a relaxed effect.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
The stretchy leather ensures a comfortable fit.
Topshop
Cinch Low Rise Relaxed Jeans
These also come in a dark wash of indigo.
Sézane
Paulette Low Boots
The short block heels adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.