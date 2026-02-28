When it comes to the high street, Zara is known amongst fashion people and editors alike as the go-to destination for finding the most expensive-looking take on high-end trends. And of course, this extends to its always-chic shoe collection. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with a classic aesthetic that ensures they’ll never date, I always turn to Zara for its boots, flats, sandals and trainers.
For spring 2026 specifically, the overarching shoe trends focus on matching form with function, from pared-back cowboy boots that look as cool as they feel wearable, to chic slide-on loafers that you’ll reach for on those days when you want to look polished and feel comfortable.
The spring/summer 2026 runways showcased a number of shoe styles that I was desperate to add to my seasonal wardrobe, but of course, did not want to pay a luxury price for. But luckily for me, the high-street hero already has several of these chic footwear trends on its website right now. And the best part? In true Zara fashion, they’ve managed to make every trend look expensive and easily pass as a designer find.
After hours of browsing at the new-in section, I’ve narrowed my attention down to seven spring shoe trends that Zara is backing for the season. Keep scrolling to see and shop the trends below.
7 Shoe Trends Zara Is Backing for Spring 2026
1. Slide-On Loafers
Style Notes: With comfort at the forefront of spring 2026, backless flat shoes are dominating the footwear scene this season. We’ve already had many a discussion about the backless trainers we’ve spotted in the Who What Wear UK office, but Zara has taken a much sleeker and more elegant approach to this slip-on style in the form of loafers. You can pair this polished flat-shoe style just as easily with tailored trousers as you can with jeans.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Split Suede Mule Loafers
The comfort of a slip-on meets the polish of a loafer.
Style Notes: Footwear is arguably the easiest way to add a pop of colour to an outfit, and although cherry red might initially feel quite daunting, the truth is that it's actually extremely wearable. It’s eye-catching enough to earn you compliments, but also remains classic enough to pair well with both neutrals and bold colours and prints alike.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats
Such an expensive-looking hue.
ZARA
Leather Kitten-Heel Shoes
The perfect heel height, in my opinion.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Sandal season is almost here!
ZARA
Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Sandals
How chic are these?
3. Suede
Style Notes: When shopping on the high street, opting for natural materials is the easiest way to keep your shoes looking expensive. And no one does a suede shirt quite like Zara. Whether it be an elegant ballet flat, polished loafer or sleek heel, this buttery soft fabrication will make any footwear style look designer.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Suede Ballerinas With Bow
Powdery pink suede? Yes, please!
ZARA
Ruffled Split Suede Loafers
Zara makes some of the best loafers on the high street.
ZARA
Asymmetric Suede Slingback Shoes
Dress up with a slip dress or down with jeans.
ZARA
Suede Loafers With Fringe
Everyone will think these are designer.
4. Minimal Trainers
Style Notes: The days of chunky, overly ostentatious trainers are over, and they’re now being replaced with minimal, more pared-back styles for 2026. Think slim silhouettes, easy-to-wear muted hues, and of course, no logos in sight. I, for one, think these sleeker trainer styles are much easier to pair with my tailored trousers and midi skirts on office days.