Influencers wear metal detail sandals in London with white lace skirts and black trousers.
(Image credit: @lucyalston, @fredrika_ekerot)
Recently, I've found myself in a bit of a styling dilemma, as I've strived to style up elegant outfits, only to be let down on the footwear front. While it's far too hot to wear anything other than sandals (at least it is for me!), often they can feel a bit casual. But this season, amid the wave of flip-flops and jelly fishermans having a moment, I've spotted a new sandal trend that marries the breezy appeal of a summer shoe with the polish I’ve been craving. Glossy, sculptural and ever-so-slightly statement, metal-embellished sandals are the chicest shoes on my radar right now.

Like wearing jewellery on your feet, these sandals feature metallic accents—from sleek toe loops to gleaming sphere hardware and sculpted stones—bringing a luxury quality that simpler styles simply can’t compete with.

Influencer wears metal detail sandals with black trousers and a black strapless top. She sits on a bench outside of a coffee shop.

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

While styles that loop metallic forms around the toe have emerged as front-runners, the trend is blossoming more broadly. Embellished sandals in general—particularly those with gold as the metal colour of choice, look inherently more expensive than their plainer counterparts, which is why I think they're proving so popular; because everyone wants to look high end, right?

With the ability to dress up everything from linen trousers to jeans to midi skirts and simple dresses, I can see myself getting a lot of wear out of mine over the next few months.

Influencer wears a metal detail sandals with a white lace skirt and an oversized, boxy t-shirt.

(Image credit: @lucyalston)

A welcome palette cleanser after a flip-flop-dominated season, brands from H&M to Zara and Mango are leaning into the trend in a big way, meaning that you can get in on the action affordably too. Of course, if you have a more generous budget, there are striking designer iterations to choose from also.

Scroll on to shop my edit of the best metal-embellished sandals of the season.

Shop Metal-Embellished Sandals:

Sandals With Metal Detail
Zara
Sandals With Metal Detail

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
Amanu
The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

These barely-there sandals are perfect for high-summer styling.

Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail

Honestly, these look so much more expansive than they actually are.

Ring-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Ring-Detail Flip-Flops

These also come in a pretty sage green shade.

Stradivarius Rhinestone High-Heel Sandals in Black
Stradivarius
Rhinestone High-Heel Sandals in Black

Our deputy editor wore these recently and received so many compliments on them.

Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals
Emme Parsons
Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals

Style these with straight-leg jeans or pair with a floaty dress.

Mango Featuring Kaia Gerber Flat Leather Sandal With Cross Strap in Black
Mango
Flat Leather Sandals

The striking metal detailing adds such a sleek point of interest.

Satin High-Heeled Sandal - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Satin High-Heeled Sandal

These will look so chic paired with cropped linen trousers.

Flat Sandals With Metal Detail
Stradivarius
Flat Sandals With Metal Detail

Elevate your style in the easiest way.

Azur Sandals
Rouje
Azur Sandals

The t-bar sandals trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

