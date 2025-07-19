The Week Fashion People Officially Ditched Flats For This Ultra-Classy Shoe Style

Just when you think you know what's what, some shoe trends seem to come out of nowhere and, this week, the peep-toe heeled mule falls firmly into this category. With its sleek, minimal shape and subtle nod to '90s styling, it’s been steadily reappearing on the fashion set’s feet this summer but, in a matter of days, it officially eclipsed the ever-reliable flat.
Of course, flat shoes still remain a prominent part of the style conversation, particularly among those who favour practicality. But even so, it’s hard to ignore the impact that heeled mules have had on some of the best outfits I’ve seen recently.
The silhouette has undeniable retro appeal: a backless heel with a gently curved vamp and just enough toe on show to feel flirty but not overexposed. The mule had its heyday in the ‘90s (Carrie Bradshaw certainly had a few pairs in rotation), but today’s fashion insiders are giving it a refresh that feels polished and modern.
Alexa Chung was spotted in a pair this week, using a simple black mule to elevate a casual striped mini dress, proving just how effective they can be at dressing up a low-effort outfit. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York in a look that could’ve been plucked straight from the streets of Paris: slim black capri trousers, a navy scoop-neck blazer and—yes—chic peep-toe mules. The fact that two fashion icons who have very different aesthetics both wore the same shoe trend with just a few hours between them tells me one thing: this is something to pay attention to.
Far from a coincidence, the market has certainly caught up. Whether you're after a classic black pair or something with a subtle colour pop, I've found the chicest peep-toe mules to add to your summer wardrobe now.
Shop Heeled Peep-Toe Mules:
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
These shoes come in four very chic colourways.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
In a light cream shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Charles & Keith
Satin Ruched Bow Heeled Mules
The satin fabrication adds even more nostalgia to this shoe trend.
ARRANGE
Agnes Premium Leather Heeled Mules in Blue
Style with your favourite jeans or pair this with swishy dress.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Mango
Satin High-Heeled Sandal
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Manolo Blahnik
Callamu 50 Elaphe Mules
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Saint Laurent
Daisy 50 Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules
The glossy satin finish gives these such a luxurious energy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.