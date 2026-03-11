Is it just me, or does Harry Styles’ latest outfit look distinctly French? Perhaps I’m biased—I spend a not-insignificant portion of my day scrolling through French-girl Pinterest boards and keeping tabs on my favourite Parisians in the name of styling inspiration—but I couldn’t ignore the French-fashion person energy radiating from his latest look.
Stepping out in New York, the singer leaned into a series of polished staples that French wardrobes are built on. At the foundation, a pair of mid-wash straight-leg jeans, cropped just below the ankle. Paired with a relaxed navy knit and layered over a crisp white T-shirt, Harry's simple styling felt easy but considered—the hallmarks of a great French look.
Finishing the look with a handful of elevated essentials, Harry slipped into glossy black leather loafers, worn with tall white socks for a slightly preppy edge. Slung over his shoulder, an oversized leopard print bag added personality that balanced the outfit’s otherwise pared-back palette.
Easy and effortless in that, je ne sais quoi kind of way, Harry tapped into an outfit formula I find myself returning to time and time again. A navy knit, straight-leg jeans, sleek loafers and a hint of animal print—it’s simple, timeless and chic.
And, judging by this latest outing, the formula is just as relevant now as ever. If you’re tempted to try it for yourself, keep scrolling to shop Harry’s look below.
Shop Harry's Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
With Nothing Underneath's jumpers are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Layer this underneath a navy knit or style on its own.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Loafers
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of leather loafers.
Toteme
T-Lock Mini Leopard-Print Calf Hair Clutch
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.