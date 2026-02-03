Shoes Make an Outfit—6 Trends That Will Completely Alter Your Spring Wardrobe

When a new fashion season rolls around and the runways reveal what's to come, my eyes instinctively dart to the shoes. More than any other element, footwear tends to be the most translatable from runway to real life, offering the clearest way to update our wardrobes while inspiring a fresh approach to styling what we already own.
For spring/summer 2026, it wasn't just the new season we were anticipating, but the debuts of 15 creative directors who were set to put their stamp on some of the world's most iconic fashion houses: Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson for Dior, Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta, Simone Bellotti for Jil Sander and Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler, to name a few. With footwear so closely tied to brand DNA, what would these debuts signal for the season's shoe trends?
At one end of the spectrum, designers doubled down on minimalism with slim, streamlined trainers, barely-there flip-flop sandals and a continuation of our love for the loafer, this time with a backless offering. At the other end, embellishment and new statement silhouettes such as the glove pump were sources of inspiration for maximalists everywhere.
But don't worry about decoding the runways. I've done the hard work for you and examined the spring/summer 2026 collections to identify the shoe trends set to define the season. Scroll on to see my edit of the six spring 2026 shoe trends worth noting.
6 Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Worth Noting:
1. Sleek Trainers
Style Notes: Fashion's fast embrace of the ballet sneaker has accelerated a shift towards narrow, flat and form-fitting as the defining trainer shape of the season. In satin, suede or soft buttery leather, and a wide-range of colourways, the sleek trainer feels less like a casual shoe and more like a well-rounded wardrobe staple.
Shop Sleek Trainers:
Dries Van Noten
Leather-trimmed paneled satin sneakers
Add a feminine touch to your trainer collection.
Adidas
Y-3 Tokyo
As streamlined as you can get.
cos
Trainers
A gorgeous colour.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
The cushioned panels are a fun touch.
Ba&sh
Celleste Sneakers
Subtle embroidery for a western feel.
2. Backless Loafers
Style Notes: The backless loafer has returned, but this time with a more relaxed edge, echoing the overarching theme of SS26. Silhouettes are either slouchy or chunky, and bring a polished ease that can be styled up or down.
Shop Backless Loafers:
ZARA
Split Suede Mule Loafers
For an off-duty feel.
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
A spring shade.
YSL
Le Loafer Mules
A timeless investment.
Prada
Leather Slippers
Dreamy.
Gucci
Princetown Slipper
Iconic.
3. Embellishment
Style Notes: Spring/Summer is when fashion becomes fun again, and embellished shoes have always been a wearable way to inject personality into an outfit. From beaded patterns to sequins, mirrors, and studs, the statement shoe is back!
Shop Embellished Shoes:
Chloé
Leather Studded Rita Ballet Flats
A contemporary take on the ballet flat.
ZARA
Rhinestone Mesh Slingback Heels
A great addition to cropped jeans.
DOEN
Wren Mule
A party pair that will take you from season to season.
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70 embellished mules
A hint of '70s glamour.
Magda Butrym
Crystal-embellished satin mules
These will go with everything from jeans to dresses.
4. Back to School Flats
Style Notes: Loafers have maintained a long and steady reign when it comes to smart footwear, but for spring/summer 2026 that may be about to change. Brogues, Oxfords and Derbys were seen at Prada, Jil Sander and Miu Miu, adding a masculine touch to mini dresses, tailored shorts and midi skirts.