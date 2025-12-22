Hailey Bieber Just Wore The Row Shoes That Everyone Will Want in 2026

We may be deep in winter’s blustery grip, but my mind is already drifting ahead to spring 2026 and the shoe trends poised to define it.
Always on the lookout for early indicators of what’s set to take off, this week I spotted Hailey Bieber stepping out in a flat shoe style I’m convinced fashion people everywhere will be wearing come March. Sidestepping boots and classic loafers, Bieber opted for The Row's Penelope Mules (£1230)—a sleek, patent leather design with a refined slip-on silhouette.
Tapping into several emerging new-season trends at once, the elegant mules feature a high-shine patent finish that’s been steadily gaining traction over the past few seasons. Poised to overtake suede as the season’s most coveted texture, the glossy leather also complements the pared-back, elongated silhouette that’s shaping up to be a key look for 2026.
As flat shoes continue their reign as the fashion crowd’s footwear of choice, loafer mules and ballet flats have firmly established themselves as the new It silhouettes. Clean, preppy and chic, they balance ease with elegance, making them an obvious contender as the fashion person's new daily shoe.
While Hailey’s exact pair is certainly an investment worth saving for, there’s no shortage of equally elegant alternatives across both the high street and designer stores right now. Read on to discover and shop the chicest styles to have on your radar now.
Shop Backless Flat Shoes:
The Row
Penelope Mule in Leather
Shop the shoes that Hailey loves.
H&M
Loafer Mules
Style these with mules to give your look a preppy feel.
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
These also come in a rich shade of brown.
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper Black
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Asos Design
Mimic Premium Flat Mules
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi City Slip-On Loafers
Maison Margiela's Tabis are a fashion person's favourites.
G.H. Bass
Weejuns Penny Slides
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Prada
Shuffle Fringed Leather Mules
These also come in cognac and cream shades.
Russell & Bromley
Loafer Mule
Style with denim or pair these with tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.