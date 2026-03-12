Sorry, Jeans—New York's Most Stylish Are Wearing This Trouser Trend With Boots Instead

This is coming from someone who wears jeans at least five times a week, but I think I’ve finally found a trouser pairing that rivals denim’s chicness. Courtesy of the ever-stylish Zoë Kravitz, the actor just stepped out in New York wearing a cool-girl shoe-and-trouser combination I’ll be recreating myself this week.
Skipping the stovepipe jeans that so many in her industry are backing right now, Zoë instead leaned into an even more timeless alt. She chose a pair of sleek black tailored trousers, cut with a subtle bootcut silhouette that gave the outfit a refined, elongating finish. Picking the perfect pairing, the actor styled a shoe that easily balanced the gentle flare of her trousers. Rather than opting for ballet flats—which would have been lost beneath the hem—or slim trainers that might have diluted the elegance, Zoë chose a structured pair of boots with a sharp square-toe finish.
Keeping the look poised and polished, the square-toe boots added dimension to her tailored trousers without disrupting their streamlined feel. Building on the refined base, Zoë layered a crisp white cotton shirt into the mix, which, when styled with the sleek trousers, created an outfit that felt pulled-together, intentional, and perfectly suited to the workweek.
For a lightweight outer layer, she shrugged on a classic beige trench coat and accessorised with an equally timeless black leather handbag. Meanwhile, her oversized sunglasses nodded to the emerging accessory trends gaining traction this season, lending the look a distinctly 2026 feel.
Elegant yet pared-back, Zoë’s anti-jeans outfit delivers sleek spring styling inspiration in droves. If you’re as convinced as I am, keep scrolling to discover and shop the chicest bootcut trousers and square-toe boots below.
Shop Bootcut Trousers and Square-Toe Boots:
Mango
Straight Capri Trousers
These are new-in, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Bootcut Trousers
These come in sizes 4—22 as well as 4 different shades.
Reformation
Rosina Ankle Boot
The sock boot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch
Style with a tonal jacket or wear with a long-line trench.
Vagabond
Hedda Ankle Boots
These also come in two other colours.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
I have these myself, and they're some of my most-worn trousers.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
Style with tailored trousers or style with your favourite jeans.
Sézane
Lisandro Pant
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of sleek tailored trousers.
Sézane
Paulette Low Boots
These also come in five other colours including burgundy and leopard print.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.