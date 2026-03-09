There's not a lot that could make me stop powering through my to-do list on a Monday afternoon, but Margot Robbie debuting a new bob haircut at the Chanel autumn/winter 2026 show in Paris this evening will just about do it. You see, I make it no secret that Margot Robbie has long been my hair inspiration (I even flew to New York last year to go Margot blonde). Over the past few months, we have been spoilt for Margot hairspiration—mainly when it came to her wuthering waves on the Wuthering Heights press tour.
And now, as what can only be seen by beauty editors like myself as some form of new-project rebirth symbolism for her, she steps out with a bob. And I'm not talking about the faux sort of short haircuts celebrities are famed for faking for red-carpet moments, whereby their stylists pin it up into a neat tuck—I'm talking a proper, fully-fledged, expertly snipped bob.
And if I'm going to be specific here (it's my nature to be when it comes to my bob journalism), Margot's new haircut is actually a lob (that's a long bob) by definition—it sits at the exact mid-point between jawline and shoulders to give it a more low-fuss, low-maintenance vibe. Pair that with a root smudge, some perfectly lived-in beach waves, a wispy fringe and a very on-trend side-sweep, and you've got the absolute blueprint for what is sure to be 2026's most sought-after hairstyle.
While this news is still very much hot-off-the-press, luckily, I know where to search for the details we really want to know. The styling was, of course, done by Margot's long-time hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett. The colour? Jacob Schwartz (who also did my Margot blonde recreation last year). And as for the moment—the cut itself—that was done by the masterful hands of Cervando Maldonado.
While I patiently await confirmation of the exact products used to create Margot's look, you can shop the products I know would do an almost identical job below.
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Waver
This hair waver is, hands down, the best I have ever used when it comes to achieving easy beach waves at home. The results look effortless, lived-in and natural.
Ouai
Wave Spray
This wave spray adds some seriously low-fuss texture for a beachy finish.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
If you want to keep blonde hair looking glossy, this is the single best product for the job.
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
For texture and volume that holds, no other styling product compares to this one from Living Proof.
