Suddenly, Every Chic Dresser Is Pairing Their Spring Outfits With This Unexpected Shoe Trend

As the weather warms, hemlines rise, and fabrics get lighter, it’s opportune to pause and take stock of the sartorial bounty that spring brings. With the season synonymous with lightweight cottons designed to be frolicked through bucolic grounds and balmy blouses as airy as the breeze itself, there’s no better moment to consider the ensembles you’ll be wearing throughout the months ahead.
And as contrary as it might sound to the images that this time of year evokes, those who have already made an early start on outfit planning are indicating that it’s actually boots that will dominate.
Sturdy and serviceable, boots aren’t the shoe style you’d typically partner with your floaty blouses or flirty skirts. Indeed, these pieces are best reserved for something more relaxed and nimble, like a ballet flat or heeled flip-flop.
But as fashion has proven time and time again, what’s more desirable than the least expected? So, if these pilot silhouettes are an indication of what’s to come once spring has fully bloomed, it’s clear that boots will continue to carry over from winter for a few more weeks.
But not all boots are made equal. And despite tastemakers still seeking out the sensibility and structure of these flat-footed options, they’re looking for styles that bring a softness and levity. After all, when your weekends begin to look like long al fresco lunches, strolling through farmers’ markets and ‘picky bitting’ your way through every stretch of verdant greenery that your city has to offer, you need something that’s as utilitarian as it is unfussily chic.
Ahead, Who What Wear UK has compiled a guide to the biggest boot trends prevailing for spring 2026. With ease, fluidness and functionality in spades, these are shoes that’ll have you taking the phrase “touch grass” literally.
6 Key Boots Trends for Spring 2026
1. Speed Drive
Style Notes: If Alexander Skarsgård’s turn as a controlling biker in rom-dom Pillion has you wondering whatever happened to the motorcycle aesthetic, you wouldn’t be alone. After accelerating onto the runways through staples like Miu Miu’s moto boots and Saint Laurent’s leather bomber, it seemed that everyone was clambering to dress as if they'd just raced Daytona.
However, for spring 2026, the trend is shifting into gear and taking a more sleek form. Instead of overt buckles or stomper platforms, the look is being rendered through a more delicate lens with slimmer soles and more calf-hugging fits.
Shop the Trend:
Next
Black Forever Comfort® Knee High Biker Boots
The square-toe, raised heel and buckled strap are staples of the biker boot trend.
CELINE
Celine Universite in Calfskin
Infusing the sophisticated with the equine, these Celine boots are inspired by collegiate uniforms and French codes.
GANNI
Buckled Biker Boots
A rebellious spin on Scandi laissez-faire dressing.
2. Crinkled Leather
Style Notes: Where there are open roads, there are also high seas. Much has already been discussed about the rise of the buccaneer aesthetic, from Alexander McQueen’s skull scarf to Chloe’s ruffled-front shirts. However, the most fitting part of this aesthetic is Vivienne Westwood’s famed Pirate boots. First appearing in the British designer’s autumn/winter 1981 collection—and previously before that on open waters from the 17th Century—a renewed interest in the shape has brought slouchy boots back with a vengeance.
Still, for spring 2026, the key pieces are less Captain Jack Sparrow-inspired and more interested in the gathered element itself. Invest in a style with a delicious wrinkled effect—the patina across the leather will make them look far more vintage–and sits high enough up the leg to allow you to tuck the hem of your jeans into.
Shop the Trend:
ALOHAS
East Black Leather Boots
The contrast between the black leather, brown wood base and gradually raised heel makes this a deeply chic style.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
With a high stiletto heel and ruching through the leg, this style is extremely versatile.
MANGO
Slouchy Suede Ankle Boot
How scrumptious is this suede?
3. Rachel Green Curves
Style Notes: Of course, one of the most defining facets of the spring 2026 season is the industry’s renewed interest in the past. Nevertheless, rather than coming at it from a nostalgia standpoint, this historical interest is more about mining the archives for new designs. One trend that is bucking this format, however, is curved boots.
A major style for spring, the combination of the rounded toe and curved toes is reminiscent of the pared-back minimalism and effortless preppiness of Rachel Green’s wardrobe from Friends. The internet might currently be besotted with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s outfits, but let's not forget that before there was interest in her Calvin Klein denim and Pradaknitwear, Jennifer Aniston’s New York costuming reigned supreme.
Shop the Trend:
Sezane
Bridget Knee Boots
Slick with a beatnik sensibility.
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot
The straight-leg finish has a Sloane Ranger slant to its that's incredibly sophisticated.
COS
Heeled Leather Knee Boots
From the pony hair jacket to the boxy tote bag, this is a spring outfit we can't wai
4. Fluted Heels
Style Notes: Still, there’s always a place for a ‘90s Manhattan moment, in our humble opinion. With spring styling requiring less thought than that of autumn or winter, lean into your instincts with looser fits, neutral colours, like the tan style seen here, and boots that can take you down every side alley and avenue of your city.
But where the rest of your outfit might be more casually assembled, put the right foot forward in a pair of fluted heels. Pinched at the top and tapered at the base, these will add extra comfort for days spent on the move, and a subtle visual element that makes them more intriguing to the eye.