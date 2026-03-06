Step Aside, Basic Ballet Flats—These Are the Flat-Shoe Trends Cool Dressers Are Wearing Instead

Not so long ago, spotting a flat shoe on the runway felt like a novelty. You may have caught a glimpse of the occasional ballet flat or gladiator sandal in a spring/summer or Cruise collection, but they were usually the exception, not the rule. For decades, heels were upheld as the epitome of femininity, while flats were viewed through a purely practical lens.
Fast forward to 2026 and a noticeable shift is underway. Across the spring/summer 2026 runways, flat shoes are no longer cameo appearances but integral players in the styling and overall direction of many collections. At Louis Vuitton, every look was grounded in slipper-style flats. Meanwhile, at Dries Van Noten, streamlined trainers accounted for the vast majority of footwear, while Jil Sander leaned into androgyny with loafers and polished derbies anchoring nearly every look.
Our obsession with flats may have begun with the addition of a clean white trainer to tailoring or a simple ballet flat to offset partywear, but as the runways prove, it has evolved far beyond that. Styling with flats now feels more elevated than ever before, and opens up new proportions and sharper contrasts, allowing us to play with silhouette in a way that feels deliberate rather than practical.
As a fashion editor who has always preferred a flat to a heel, I have scoured this season's runways to find out which flats were trending, so you don't have to. Read on for the results.
5 Flat Shoe Trends to Take Note of for Spring 2026:
1. BACK TO SCHOOL FLATS
Style Notes: From croc-textured derbies at Chanel and Dior to lace-ups at Victoria Beckham and Jil Sander, a theme of preppy androgyny ran through multiple collections. Chunky, masculine-leaning footwear was styled deliberately against contrasting pieces such as form-fitting dresses, fluid skirts and even sharp mini hemlines. Opt for clean, pared-back styles with minimal detailing and play around with the softer silhouettes and textures in your wardrobe.
Shop Back to School Flats:
Church's
Shannon WR leather Derby shoes
A heritage brand.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Derby Shoes
A classic with a textural twist.
& Other Stories
Leather Derby Shoes
Elevate with an on-point sock pairing.
M&S
Patent Flat Brogues
Just add a tailored column skirt.
CELINE
Lise Perforated Triomphe Richelieu
A softer silhouette.
2. CHUNKY FLIP-FLOPS
Style Notes: The barely-there thong sandals, or elevated flip-flops as they are also known, dominated last spring/summer. This season, the runways embraced a bolder iteration. The chunky flip-flop is the ugly sister to the barely-there original, with a subtle flatform sole and squishy straps that make more of a statement than its predecessor. It's cooler and edgier, yet incredibly versatile, pairing with everything from wide-leg jeans to slip dresses.
Shop Chunky Flip-Flops:
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong
Available in five colourways.
Zara
Platform Sandals
For a Y2K vibe.
Free People
Darcie Platform Flip Flops
Available in 6 colours.
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Sandals
Love the contrasting textures!
Camper
Pelotas Flota
Made from sustainable materials.
3. BACKLESS LOAFERS
Style Notes: The loafer trend was bound to take on a new form sooner or later, and this one is spring certified. We all remember the first time these backless loafers emerged, and our obsession with Gucci's fur-lined Princetowns. This time around, there's more variety on offer, from chunky suede round-toed styles to structured collapsibles. You can style as you would a regular loafer, but there's also an opportunity to experiment with sock pairings and hem length for a statement look.
Shop Backless Loafers:
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer 15 Leather Loafers
The perfect workwear pair.
H&M
Loafer Mules
A chunkier, rounded toe works well with casual day-to-day looks.