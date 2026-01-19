The "Dated" Heel Colour Trend Celebrities Are Wearing With Leggings and Trousers This Season

When heel trends come and go, it’s usually silhouettes that take the hit. Kitten heels replace sky-high stilettos, pointed toes edge out rounded styles—but the colour palette tends to stay familiar. This season, however, I’ve noticed a shift. One heel colour many of us had long written off is making an unexpected return.
It’s a colour trend we haven’t seen embraced for several seasons—and one that fashion people have long approached with caution. With their unforgiving finish and knack for showing every scuff, white heels have traditionally been dismissed as impractical at best, passé at worst. And yet, this week, I spotted not one but two of my enduring style icons embracing the once-dated trend.
First up: Sabrina Carpenter, who stepped out in ultra-tall platform heels rendered in a gleaming optic white. She anchored the look with a longline black layer, allowing the shoes to command attention—and proving just how impactful a crisp white heel can be when styled with restraint.
Soon after, I clocked Rihanna elevating her sleek black leggings with a pair of sharp, pointed-toe white heels. Leggings and heels can be a tricky pairing to master, but the high-contrast combination worked brilliantly here. The bright white against inky black created a striking silhouette that made the look feel intentional and elevated.
Of course, white heels come with a caveat. As with all white garments, their chicness hinges on keeping them pristine. Save them for dry days, handle with care, and enlist a trusted cobbler at the first sign of wear.
Inspired by the white heel revival, celebrities are already championing? Scroll on to shop the chicest pairs to buy now.
Shop White Heels:
Marks & Spencer
Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Heeled Sandals With Flower Detail
The flower appilique adds a point of interest, whilst still remaining streamlined and elegant.
Schuh
Sade Slingback Court
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Phia 55 Pin Shiny Lamb White Sand
This also comes in 12 other shades.
JUDE
Fame Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Neous
Matar Lace-Trimmed Crepe Mules
The subtle lace detailing adds such a pretty touch.
Gianvito Rossi
Amelia 55 Patent-Leather Pumps
The short kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.