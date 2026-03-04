Everyone’s Wearing Cigarette Jeans Right Now—This Is the Shoe Trend They Look Best With

If you’re looking to refresh your spring denim rotation, I have just one recommendation: cigarette jeans. After seasons dominated by puddling hems and ultra-baggy silhouettes, the pendulum is swinging back, and slim-fitting, slightly cropped cigarette jeans are reclaiming their place as the fashion person's favourite.
Streamlined, but not fussy, this neater silhouette is easier to dress up than slouchy styles, whilst also lending itself to a broader range of occasions. Making my case, Olivia Rodrigo was spotted out this week in a mid-blue pair cropped just above the ankle, cut in a clean stovepipe fit, which she wore styled simply with a white T-shirt layered beneath a black fur-trimmed jacket.
Of course, it was her footwear choice that really caught my eye. Rather than reaching for trainers or barely-there heels, Rodrigo grounded her jeans with glossy black square-toe boots. The structured shape bridged the flash of skin that the cropped hemline would otherwise reveal, creating a smooth, uninterrupted line from hip to toe. The squared finish, meanwhile, added a directional edge that round or pointed styles just can’t quite replicate.
While temperatures are still lingering on the chilly side (and my sandals remain firmly boxed away), square-toe boots feel like the most elegant partner for cigarette jeans right now. If you’re as convinced as I am, keep scrolling to shop the best cigarette jeans and square-toe boots to wear together this season.
Shop Cigarette Jeans and Square-Toe Boots:
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
H&M
Block-Heeled Ankle Boots
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in light cream.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Block Heel Ankle Boots
The block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
This mid-wash shade of blue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
The sock boot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
Wear these with square-toe boots or style with mary janes.
Vagabond
Hedda Ankle Boots
Style with cigarette jeans or pair these with long-line trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.