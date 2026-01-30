Not Sold on Stovepipe Jeans? Here Are 5 Elegant Ways to Wear Leggings in 2026

Who'd have thought leggings outfits would be so chic in 2026? Scroll down for some fresh inspo.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in Features
Three fashion people wear a leggings outfit 2026. They wear a capri legging, 7/8 length and full length legging.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

As a fashion editor who believes that comfort and style can coexist, leggings outfits are a staple in my capsule wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, they’re simply way too comfortable to give up. Despite my fondness for stovepipe jeans or tailored trousers, there's honestly nothing quite like slipping into an easy pair of leggings, and according to the fashion crowd in 2026, they've never been chicer.

Fashion person Ruby Lynn wears a leggint outfit 2026.

(Image credit: @rubylynn)

Although leggings might once have been considered too casual to wear outside of the gym or your yoga class (or if you're Jil Sander, who, in 2011, declared, "If I had the power, I would ban leggings"), gone are the days when the only options were kaleidoscopic colours and loud patterns. Modern leggings are less Lisa Rinna and Jane Fonda during their VHS-tape '80s aerobics-workout eras, and more minimalist staple.

As fashion is cyclical and nothing really goes out of style for good, leggings outfits have fast become a permanent fixture of the most fashionable rotations. Loved for their effortlessness whilst simultaneously providing instant polish, editors, influencers and celebs alike have proven over the past few years that with the right styling, leggings can look incredibly chic—and even elegant. From Hailey Bieber championing the stirrup to Simone Ashley's cropped capris (and of course, Claudia Winkleman's full-length Spanx), an outfit featuring leggings has never been so cool.

Images from the Talia Byre, Conner Ives, Jil Sander, Fiorucci SS26 runway shows. All these models wear a legging outfit 2026.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Talia Byre, Conner Ives, Jil Sander, Fiorucci)

For spring/summer 2026, designers are championing the return of leggings, and the runways were awash with every shape, style and print imaginable. From a soft cream pair akin to slim-leg tailored trousers paired with square-toe loafers at Dior, to a striped iteration worn with an embroidered polo and finished with on-trend Ugg Zora flats at Talia Byre, designers are proving that even simple jersey basics have the ability to elevate. So, with spring just around the corner, light and easy leggings outfits couldn’t be more timely.

After a deep dive into my social media feeds, I’ve found five looks that feel perfect for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to discover them below.

1. Capri Leggings + Leather Jacket + V-Neck Jumper

Fashion person annelauremais wears a leggings outfit 2026 . She wears black capri leggings, a grey jumper, white t-shirt and washed black leather jacket. She carried a brown bag in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: As we head slowly but surely into spring, why not give capris a go? With a nostalgic ‘90s feel, this cropped silhouette is adored by Gen Z. Adding kitten heels for a typically French flair, Anne Laure Mais offsets her capris with a light V-neck jumper and slim-cut leather jacket.

Shop the Look:

2. Ankle-Length Leggings + Cropped Jacket + Heels

Fashion person nlmarilyn wears a leggings outfit 2026. She wears brown leggings with a cinched waist funnel-neck jacket, a pillbox hat and white curved heels. She finishes the look with a black top handle bag in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: There will always be a time and a place for full-length leggings, but 7/8 styles have fast become the go-to for fashion people. Just take Marilyn NK’s look, for example. Keeping her base neutral and finishing with a funnel-neck jacket, she upgrades her slightly shorter leggings with elevated accessories like a pillbox hat and top-handle bag. This outfit has all the hallmarks of making it onto a 2026 best-dressed list.

Shop the Look: