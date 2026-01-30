As a fashion editor who believes that comfort and style can coexist, leggings outfits are a staple in my capsule wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, they’re simply way too comfortable to give up. Despite my fondness for stovepipe jeans or tailored trousers, there's honestly nothing quite like slipping into an easy pair of leggings, and according to the fashion crowd in 2026, they've never been chicer.
Although leggings might once have been considered too casual to wear outside of the gym or your yoga class (or if you're Jil Sander, who, in 2011, declared, "If I had the power, I would ban leggings"), gone are the days when the only options were kaleidoscopic colours and loud patterns. Modern leggings are less Lisa Rinna and Jane Fonda during their VHS-tape '80s aerobics-workout eras, and more minimalist staple.
As fashion is cyclical and nothing really goes out of style for good, leggings outfits have fast become a permanent fixture of the most fashionable rotations. Loved for their effortlessness whilst simultaneously providing instant polish, editors, influencers and celebs alike have proven over the past few years that with the right styling, leggings can look incredibly chic—and even elegant. From Hailey Bieber championing the stirrup to Simone Ashley's cropped capris (and of course, Claudia Winkleman's full-length Spanx), an outfit featuring leggings has never been so cool.
For spring/summer 2026, designers are championing the return of leggings, and the runways were awash with every shape, style and print imaginable. From a soft cream pair akin to slim-leg tailored trousers paired with square-toe loafers at Dior, to a striped iteration worn with an embroidered polo and finished with on-trend Ugg Zora flats at Talia Byre, designers are proving that even simple jersey basics have the ability to elevate. So, with spring just around the corner, light and easy leggings outfits couldn’t be more timely.
After a deep dive into my social media feeds, I’ve found five looks that feel perfect for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to discover them below.
Style Notes: As we head slowly but surely into spring, why not give capris a go? With a nostalgic ‘90s feel, this cropped silhouette is adored by Gen Z. Adding kitten heels for a typically French flair, Anne Laure Mais offsets her capris with a light V-neck jumper and slim-cut leather jacket.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Kate Burnished Leather Jacket
You'd get so much wear out of this.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
A timeless classic.
Gap
Light Grey V-Neck Jumper
I can't believe how affordable this on-trend V-neck is!
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
I've worn these Reformation capris every spring for the past few years.
Style Notes: There will always be a time and a place for full-length leggings, but 7/8 styles have fast become the go-to for fashion people. Just take Marilyn NK’s look, for example. Keeping her base neutral and finishing with a funnel-neck jacket, she upgrades her slightly shorter leggings with elevated accessories like a pillbox hat and top-handle bag. This outfit has all the hallmarks of making it onto a 2026 best-dressed list.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Carnaby Leather Jacket
Marilyn's exact jacket, courtesy of The Frankie Shop.
Sisterly Tribe
Softsculpt Leggings
Trust me: Sisterly Tribe leggings are some of the most comfortable around.