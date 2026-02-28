High-Waisted Stovepipe Jeans Are Trending—These Are the Shoes That Make Them Look Chicest

Rejoice! High-waisted jeans are trending again. After so many seasons dominated by low-rise silhouettes, their more wearable counterpart is reclaiming its place as we speak. Be it the persistent pull of '90s nostalgia, or perhaps the collective fatigue with ultra-low waistbands, but either way, high-rise, stovepipe cuts are shaping up to be the season's chicest jeans.
It’s been a while since this particular fit held centre stage. Last year, slouchy low-rise styles ruled; before that, baggier, boyfriend jeans had their moment. Now, the high-waisted stovepipe jean trend offers a little reset. And as I reacquaint myself with the silhouette, I’ve been considering the shoe pairings that make it sing. Right on time, Dua Lipa stepped out in the combination that makes this denim style look its best.
Heading out for the evening, she chose an inky-black pair of high-waisted stovepipe jeans, styled with tonal square-toe boots. The sharp geometry of the toe added an edge to the streamlined denim, bringing structure and intention to an otherwise pared-back look. Where pointed styles can skew dressy, and rounded toes sometimes fall flat, square-toe boots neatly complement the relaxed jeans every time.
Keeping the rest of her look sleek, Lipa layered a crisp white T-shirt beneath a black button-down and a tailored blazer, finishing with a glossy leather shoulder bag and swept-back hair.
If you’re ready to reintroduce this denim into your rotation, consider this your cue. Scroll on to shop the chicest high-waisted stovepipe jeans and the square-toe boots that make them look their very best.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans and Square-Toe Boots:
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
These also come in eight other shades.
COS
Flute Slim-Fit Jeans
This dark-wash shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mother Denim
The Reifler
In my opinion, Mother's jeans are some of the best on the market.
Khaite
Danielle Stretch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Khaite's Danielle jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Shop Square-Toe Boots:
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Block Heel Ankle Boots
Style these with stovepipe jeans to get Dua's look.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Chisel Toe Ankle Boots
These also come in burgundy.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda Ankle Boots
Heeled ankle boots are one of my most-reached-for pieces.
Reformation
Claudette Ankle Boot
These extend slightly further up the ankle for a sleek effect.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.