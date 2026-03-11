With the start of the spring season finally here, there’s so much I’m excited about. From the brighter evenings to the warmer days. But the first thing I’ll be doing? I’ll be packing away my heavier boots for some lighter alternatives. And if there’s one thing fashion people in the UK and in France can agree on, it’s the importance of owning a good pair of shoes. For spring 2026 specifically, I’m on the hunt for the kind of warm-weather shoes that are stylish, versatile and, most importantly, comfortable.
Now, as a born and raised London girl, I’m not ashamed to say that the French fashion set is always my first port of call for chic shoe styles that look elegant, elevated and just that little bit more on trend. Whether they’re wandering around cobbled streets and finding a chic Parisian cafe for lunch, or heading out for a late dinner with a St. Germain Spritz in hand, French women just always get spring styling right. And on my recent trip to Paris, I discovered seven key shoe trends that the Gallic girls will be championing for spring 2026. From elegant heeled ballet pumps to effortlessly cool mesh flats, the overarching shoe trends for this season perfectly balance style with versatility and comfort.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven chic shoe trends French women are wearing in spring 2026.
7 Chic Shoe Trends French Girls Are Wearing in Spring 2026:
1. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Loafers are just as popular across the pond as they are here in the UK. However, when they want a flat-shoe that’s slightly more elevated than classic leather, the French girls turn to nautical-inspired boat shoes to give their spring dresses some edge. Very similar in shape and silhouette, boat shoes remain just as versatile but somehow manage to bring an even more polished edge to an outfit.
Style Notes: French fashion house Alaïa’s mesh flats have quickly become a favourite amongst the fashion crowd both in France and here in the UK since their release in 2022. Since then, there have been a number of options to choose from on both the luxury and high-street markets. They’re comfy, easy to wear, and most importantly. look (and feel!) cool throughout spring and summer.
Shop the Look:
ALAÏA
Mesh Ballet Flats
Icons in the making.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slippers
The perfect flat-shoe alt to heels in the spring.
MANGO
Ballet Flats
Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.
PULL & BEAR
Mesh Ballerinas
An easy way to add interest to your spring outfit.
3. Slide-On Loafers
Style Notes: With comfort at the forefront of spring 2026, backless flat shoes are dominating the French footwear scene this season. I've already had many conversations with my fellow editors about the backless trainers I've been seeing recently, but the Gallic girls have taken a much sleeker approach to this slip-on style in the form of loafers. You can pair this polished flat-shoe style just as easily with tailored trousers as you can with jeans.
Shop the Look:
Prada
Nubuck Mules
The comfort of a slip-on meets the polish of a loafer.
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
Everyone will think these are designer.
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
Sleek, simple and so very easy to style.
Boden
Mule Slipper Loafers
Leopard print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.