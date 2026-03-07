Not Butter Yellow—The Most Stylish Women In Paris Are Opting For This Pretty Shade Instead

Alexa Chung is stylish year-round, but I have to say, when she touches down for Paris Fashion Week, her outfits seem to reach their peak. Attending the Chloé A/W '26 runway show this week, Chung skipped over last spring’s favourite shade of butter yellow and instead stepped out in the prettiest wash of pink.
Opting for a lighter shade with a soft peach undertone, Chung tapped into one of the chicest ways to wear the sugary shade right now. Her gently draped dress, which fell just to the knee, featured contrast white lace trims and a delicate bow embellishment, adding a romantic, vintage feel to the summery dress. Styled with light beige heels, the outfit felt fresh, polished and spring-ready, and inspired me to rethink my own spring palette.
Attending the same show, Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in the very same peachy-pink tone, doubling down on the shade that’s quickly emerging as one to watch for the season ahead.
Unlike butter yellow—which, whilst joyful, can feel a touch too bright for those with a more pared-back approach to summer dressing—this softer pink reads more like a neutral. Its muted peach undertone makes it far easier to weave into an everyday wardrobe. It works beautifully worn head-to-toe in tonal layers, but looks equally chic styled with blue denim or rich grey shades for contrast.
While last year’s spring palette leaned a little more vibrant, I have a feeling it will be this more grown-up take on pink that truly takes off this season.
If you’re as inspired by the shade as I am, keep scrolling to shop a chic peach-pink edit below.
Shop the Pink Colour Trend:
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Maxi Dress
The scarf detail design lends this such an elegant edge.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Sleeve Blouse
Style this with denim for an elegant day-time look.
Free People
Long Lost Lover Half Slip
The lace-trim design lends this such an elegant edge.
Free People
We the Free Opal Swing Suede Jacket
A suede jacket is a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.