When Flip-Flops Won't Do, Fashion People Always Reach for These Easy Slip-On Sandals

From H&M to Reformation, read on to discover the low-heel mules that deserve a place in your summer capsule wardrobe.

Influencers @_livmadeline, @sylviemus_, @deborabrosa stand outside wearing low-heel mules with jeans, trousers and shorts.
(Image credit: @_livmadeline, @sylviemus_, @deborabrosa)
Right now, summer really feels at full strength. The temperatures are soaring, and the very idea of accessorising with anything beyond a hair tie and sunglasses is enough to make me overheat.

At times like these, I find myself turning to shoes to elevate my outfits without piling on the layers. When the weather demands comfort, I look for footwear that combines minimal fabric with maximum elegance, and this season, no trend has served my wardrobe better than the low-heel mule.

Influencer @sylviemus_ walks outside in Paris wearing low-heel mules in black with an open-toe design with dark khaki trousers, a sleeveless turtleneck kinit and a black bag.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Thanks to their backless shape and barely-there design, they’re the perfect high-summer solution. But what really sets them apart, in my opinion, is the heel height. Not quite flat, but far from towering, the low heel strikes that sweet spot between polish and practicality; ideal for anyone commuting via public transport or simply clocking up steps in the heat.

Influencer @_livmadeline stands outside in London wearing blue baggy jeans with beige low-heel mules, an oversized shirt and a large olive green handbag.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

From there, it’s easy to let the rest of your outfit follow suit. The beauty of this emerging style is its ability to instantly lift even the most casual ensembles. Just look at influencer Liv Madeline, whose low-heel mule pairing added a dose of elegance that a flat style wouldn’t quite manage without taking away from the effortless feel of her baggy jeans and oversized shirt. Similarly, Débora Rosa used the style to dress up a boxy tee and knee-length shorts, bringing a fresh, elevated twist to an otherwise laid-back look.

Influencer @deborabrosa crouches down outside, putting a jumper into her bag. She wears a white boxy t-shirt with black shorts and black low-heeled mules.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Offering some serious competition to the strappy sandals that usually dominate my summer wardrobe, low-heel mules are making a strong case for the top spot. Keep scrolling to see the pairs that have captured my attention this season.

