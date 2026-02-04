Whether they’re from France, the UK or New York, if there's one thing fashion people can agree on, it's the importance of owning a good pair of wide-leg trousers. Once considered a slightly dull, work-appropriate piece, wide-leg trousers have officially earned their capsule-wardrobe status. Easy to style, versatile and—most importantly—endlessly comfortable, this silhouette has shed its '80s power-dresser connotations for a casually cool allure.
From the ultra-wide to slightly more tailored and fitted, 2026’s wide-legs balance sleek polish with roomy comfort, beloved by fashion’s most classic dressers (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Elsa Hosk and Jennifer Lawrence, I’m looking at you). But given just how easily these trousers work with just about everything, one common question still arises: what are the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers?
Well, there are a host (can you ever truly go wrong with a soft leather loafer?), but for spring/summer 2026, there are seven shoe trends in particular that we want to steer you towards. Having delved into my social feeds and combed through the runway looks, these are the shoe trends that, regardless of personal style, will make the most of your trousers. So whether you’re a low-maintenance dresser or just a sucker for a new pair of shoes, keep scrolling to see the pairings to take note of now.
7 Shoe Trends to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers in 2026:
1. Soft Leather Loafers
Style Notes: Wide-leg trousers and soft leather loafers go together like florals in spring, so this is a tried-and-true combo that never dates. After years of backless iterations gaining popularity, the rise of Miu Miu-coded preppy chic has brought penny loafers back into the spotlight, and this simple combination can be dressed up and down with ease depending on your top.
Shop Leather Loafers:
COS
Classic Leather Loafers
The perfect pared-back loafers for minimalists.
Dolce Vita
Beny Leather Loafers
If you're after an on-trend square toe, look no further.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
These went straight into my basket.
ARRANGE
Premium Leather Loafer
ASOS's new Arrange line has some seriously expensive-looking finds.
Vagabond
Aleya Loafers
The flat sole and buttery leather will make you feel like you're walking on clouds.
2. Low-Profile Trainers
Style Notes: From Jacquemus X Nike to Cecilie Bahnsen X Asics, many of last year's hottest trainer drops were all about the low-profile silhouette. In a move away from all things chunky, "ugly" and dad-shoe-coded, this sleek, streamlined shape has been gaining in popularity since Miu Miu's first collaboration with New Balance in 2022 (ICYMI, Miu Miu is providing a lot of trend inspo right now). With the same charming appeal as ballet flats but wrapped in the comfort of a trainer, these shoes will make your wide-leg trousers look infinitely cooler.
Shop Low-Profile Trainers:
Miu Miu X New Balance
530 SL Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Be quick! This quietly released restock won't be around for long.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers
Satin-effect trainers are set to be one of this season's biggest shoe trend.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Take it from me: these are set to sell out fast.
adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers
Your new pair of everyday trainers.
Hush
Sadie Stitch Detail Slimline Trainers
The stitching is a nice touch.
3. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Not everyone will be a fan of ballet flats with wide-leg trousers, and petite dressers who already battle with dragging hemlines might be turned off by this combo, but the right pairing of dainty ballet flats and well-proportioned trousers is fun and fresh, especially with a statement style like Hollie’s studded leather pair.
Shop Ballet Flats Below:
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper
Year after year, I pull out my Le Monde Béryl Luna slippers.