Forget the Trends: Our Fashion Editors Are Bookmarking These 5 Classic Outfits for 2026

Leave the algorithms behind! 2026 is about outfits that actually stand the test of time, so scroll on to see the anti-trend outfits our editors are set to rotate this year.

Influencers Tegan Francis, Lucy Alston and Div Ravindran wearing anti-trend outfits.
(Image credit: @divrav @byteganfrances @lucyalston_)
If there's one thing fashion has made clear lately, it's that the trend cycle is moving faster than ever, and as much as we love a trend it can leave our wardrobes looking overwhelmed and confused. But, in 2026, the most stylish people aren't chasing what's viral; they're refining what already works. Enter the rise of anti-trend dressing: outfits that feel intentional, timeless and refreshingly unaffected by whatever the algorithm is pushing this week.

Rather than loud statements or fleeting microtrends, these looks are built around strong silhouettes, elevated basics, and pieces that earn their place in our wardrobes season after season. Think considered combinations that feel modern without trying too hard. It's a shift that feels both practical and stress-free as you build your wardrobe with pieces that can be consistently relied on. That doesn’t mean trends are entirely disregarded. Rather, they’re thoughtfully woven into capsules and established personal style, making them feel like natural additions instead of complete overhauls.

The result? Outfits that feel polished today, will still feel relevant next year, and won't date the moment a new trend drops. Ahead, I've broken down the five anti-trend outfits that the fashion set are already relying on.

5 ANTI-TREND OUTFITS FOR 2026:

1. Blazer + Pleated Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Influencer Frann Fyne wearing anti-trend outfit of blazer with pleated skirt and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: An outfit combining two wardrobe staples, using texture, colour, and accessories to elevate and create a look that feels fresh. Both the blazer and pleated skirt work perfectly together, and can be refreshed every year by switching up the belt, boots and handbag.

2. Wool Coat+ Leggings + Knee-High Boots

Influencer Tegan Frances wearing an anti-trend outfit of tailored wool coat, leggings and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

Style Notes: A tailored wool coat will always bring polish to an outfit, even if the rest of the look is casual. A simple cream knit, leggings and knee-high boots will never not be a sleek base for a coat like this, and can be switched up in a variety of ways, for a variety of occasions; just play around with different knitwear silhouettes and colours and change to a heeled boot for a smarter take.

3. Jumper + Pencil Skirt + Kitten Heels

Influencer Slyvie Mus wearing an anti-trend outfit of black jumper, pencil skirt and kitten heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The pencil skirt has had a significant upgrade in recent seasons, cementing itself as a crucial part of any capsule wardrobe. Full-length, sleek, and incredibly understated, it creates a sophisticated and timeless silhouette when paired with a simple black knit and pointed kitten heels.

4. Tailored Suit + Striped Shirt + Loafers

Influencer Div Ravindran wearing an anti-trend outfit of navy suit, striped shirt and loafers.

(Image credit: @divrav)

Style Notes: To nail this combination, keep the suit cut relaxed and slightly oversized. Pair it with a classic striped shirt in crisp cotton or poplin. Play around with different colour combinations and shirt styles to give yourself a variety of options. Loafers keep the look smart but relaxed.

