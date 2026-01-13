Forget the Trends: Our Fashion Editors Are Bookmarking These 5 Classic Outfits for 2026

If there's one thing fashion has made clear lately, it's that the trend cycle is moving faster than ever, and as much as we love a trend it can leave our wardrobes looking overwhelmed and confused. But, in 2026, the most stylish people aren't chasing what's viral; they're refining what already works. Enter the rise of anti-trend dressing: outfits that feel intentional, timeless and refreshingly unaffected by whatever the algorithm is pushing this week.
Rather than loud statements or fleeting microtrends, these looks are built around strong silhouettes, elevated basics, and pieces that earn their place in our wardrobes season after season. Think considered combinations that feel modern without trying too hard. It's a shift that feels both practical and stress-free as you build your wardrobe with pieces that can be consistently relied on. That doesn’t mean trends are entirely disregarded. Rather, they’re thoughtfully woven into capsules and established personal style, making them feel like natural additions instead of complete overhauls.
The result? Outfits that feel polished today, will still feel relevant next year, and won't date the moment a new trend drops. Ahead, I've broken down the five anti-trend outfits that the fashion set are already relying on.
5 ANTI-TREND OUTFITS FOR 2026:
1. Blazer + Pleated Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: An outfit combining two wardrobe staples, using texture, colour, and accessories to elevate and create a look that feels fresh. Both the blazer and pleated skirt work perfectly together, and can be refreshed every year by switching up the belt, boots and handbag.
Shop the Look:
ME+EM
Oversized Blazer
Look chic. Stay warm.
COS
Tailored Cotton Shirt
A classic.
Mango
Checked Pleated Skirt
Fo a subtle hint of print.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Stunning.
ASOS
Belt With Hammered Loop Through Design
So versatile.
2. Wool Coat+ Leggings + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: A tailored wool coat will always bring polish to an outfit, even if the rest of the look is casual. A simple cream knit, leggings and knee-high boots will never not be a sleek base for a coat like this, and can be switched up in a variety of ways, for a variety of occasions; just play around with different knitwear silhouettes and colours and change to a heeled boot for a smarter take.
Shop the Look:
SourceUnknown
Oversized Brushed Coat
The perfect oversized silhouette.
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
100% wool.
Sweaty Betty
Everyday Leggings
A fashion crowd favourite.
& Other Stories
Leather Knee Boots
For a grungier vibe.
Whistles
Black Zip Leather Gloves
Chic winter warmers.
3. Jumper + Pencil Skirt + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: The pencil skirt has had a significant upgrade in recent seasons, cementing itself as a crucial part of any capsule wardrobe. Full-length, sleek, and incredibly understated, it creates a sophisticated and timeless silhouette when paired with a simple black knit and pointed kitten heels.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Available in five different colourways.
Toteme
Pocket Suit Skirt
A stunning investment piece.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
A twist on a classic.
KHAITE
Manhattan Leather Belt
Will elevate any outfit.
Otiumberg
Chunky Square Huggie Earrings
For a touch of glam.
4. Tailored Suit + Striped Shirt + Loafers
Style Notes: To nail this combination, keep the suit cut relaxed and slightly oversized. Pair it with a classic striped shirt in crisp cotton or poplin. Play around with different colour combinations and shirt styles to give yourself a variety of options. Loafers keep the look smart but relaxed.