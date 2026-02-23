It's no secret that Zara does fashion really well. A chic Zara outfit comes together easily with the brand's robust selection of new arrivals. I'm personally a big accessories girl, so shoes are my favorite category to browse through. With Spring just around the corner, I put my shopping editor mind to work and curated a selection of amazing Zara shoes that'll be perfect for the seasons ahead.
If you're in the market for a little spring shoe refresh, then you've come to the right place. Right now, you can expect to find a variety of stunning Zara styles on the site. I've included the best ones ahead. In the mix, you can expect sleek sneaker styles, stunning slides, on-trend flats, strappy heels, and easy sandals, among others. Keep scrolling to grab a stylish pair of Zara shoes for spring.
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metallic Detail
The toe ring detail makes these look so much more expensive than they are.
ZARA
Combination Barefoot Sneakers
Barefoot style sneakers are great for your feet, and it doesn't hurt that these are so cute.
ZARA
Square Toe Leather Mules
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules
These will go with so many spring looks.
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats With Bow
Here's to more chartreuse accessories this year.
ZARA
Hairy Leather Ballet Flats
Not only is the color way gorgeous, but I 'm obsessed with the texture on these.
ZARA
Split Leather Clogs With Studs
Yes to these amazing clogs.
ZARA
Sporty Ballet Flats With Elastic Straps
Ballet sneaker styles are trending everywhere.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Easy yet stylish slides will be so helpful for spring and summer dressing.
ZARA
Metallic Woven Effect Ballet Flats
ZARA
Backless Pearl Heeled Sandals
Pair with a lovely dress.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Ballet Flats
Wear with everything from skirts to jeans.
Add these to your cool flat shoe rotation.
ZARA
Low Heel Split Leather Loafers
You can't go wrong with a pretty pair of loafers.