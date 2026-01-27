In the Know: The Cool Brands Every Fashion Insider Is Shopping In 2026

As an editor, it's part of my job to know what's new and next in fashion. Part of that comes down to the big trends that are in the pipeline for the upcoming season and the best buys worth adding to your cart. Another part involves being a scout for the coolest up-and-coming brands that are worth having on your radar. Whether I'm discovering them on social media, at runway shows during fashion week, or from tips via the most in-the-know fashion people, I'm always on the hunt for the newest talent.
So, which brands are poised to be the next big thing now? Ahead, see ten cool brands that I'm expecting are going to blow up soon. From one of the accessories already taking over on the street style scene to recently-launched brands to commit to memory, these are the ones to know.
Nour Hammour
Nour Hammour has long been a favorite brand amongst fashion editors for its excellent coats and jackets, which are crafted in Paris. It seems that the secret is out because every insider is clamoring to get the brand's outerwear into their closets.
net-a-porter
Runa Bomber Jacket
Renggli
Pieces from Morgan Stewart's brand, Renggli, seem to sell out moments after they're launched. The brand recently launched on Moda Operandi with a new drop including everything from lace-trimmed mini skirts to brocade jackets.
Kallmeyer
One of the most talked-about brands on the NYC fashion scene? Kallmeyer. Some pieces including the Eloise mini dress are so popular, they're brought back in new colorways each season.
KALLMEYER
Eloise Mini Dress
Aflalo
Founded by Yael Aflalo, Aflalo launched in 2025. The brand focuses on crafting staples for everything from everyday dressing to special occassions.
Aflalo
Zadie Leather Jacket
Ossou
Co-founded by Nina Khosla and Talia Shuvalov, who honed their craft at Fforme and Narciso Rodriguez, Ossou became an instant editor-favorite when it launched. The brand crafts beautiful foundational wardrobe pieces, including it's excellent denim.
Ossou
Hitch Denim Trucker Jacket
Almada
Almada excels at making modern, minimal pieces, including the brand's outerwear and trousers, which are especially popular amongst in-the-know dressers.
Almada Label
Margot Long Tailored Blazer
Dhoemi
Co-founder and Creative Director Fanny Nord released Dhoemi in 2025 with a focused three-piece debut drop including a wool-cashmere raglan sleeve turtleneck, a bent-front structured t-shirt, and a flowy floor-length dress. The Stockholm-based brand taps into a staple-driven wardrobe with timeless pieces meant to be worn season after season.
DHOEMI
Raglan Sleeve Turtleneck
Kujten
Kujten's highly-popular cashmere bandana scarves have been popping up everywhere on the streets of Paris and New York lately. The brand recently opened a store in NYC, so we expect to see even more of the label soon.
Christen
A veteran of Bottega Veneta, The Row, and Loewe, designer Nina Christen recently launched her namesake shoe brand. The brand is one of the most talked-about new footwear brands with pieces that are timeless-meet-modern.
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner has long been a darling of the fashion set, but with the designer's appointment to Hermès as the new Creative Director, the brand and the pieces in collaboration with Adidas Originals are hotter than ever.
Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals
Paris Sneakers