Experts Agree: Fashion People Are Swapping 2025 Hair Trends for These Fresher Iterations

Though only two months into 2026, the year of the Fire Horse has quickly set itself apart from ages past in terms of style. New York Fashion Week established the (polarizing) return of skinny pants, animal-striped manicures, and bold aughts beauty (yes, even side bangs), but the latter is what the beauty-minded are fixated upon right now. Hair doesn’t go through nearly as tight a trend cycle as the fashion and makeup industries, but we can’t deny the style shakeup happening as we step further into 2026—and the experts are here to corroborate.
“2025 was such a vibe moment for iconic silhouettes—from the Italian bob to the ultra-’90s theatrical blowout—but hair trends evolve fast,” says celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein. This year, the stylist expects the style set to trade these softer, more voluminous shapes for something that feels more real. Think: played-up texture, French-girl ease, and tendril-strewn updos. “Today’s [trends are] less about perfection and more about personality—texture, softness, and shape that feels effortless rather than engineered,” she adds.
Below, the rest of the hairstyles shaking up 2026—and the ones worth leaving in your rear-view.
Instead of the Sleek Italian Bob
Try Loose, Touchable Length
Both Rubenstein and celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill agree: the Italian bob had its moment, but we’re moving towards longer, lower-maintenance styles this year. “Italian bobs and very set ’90s blowouts definitely had their moment, but they can now feel a bit too styled and uniform,” Burkill tells Who What Wear, emphasizing the desire for hair that feels “personal and lived-in.” Rubenstein says the antidote for the sleek bob’s “razor-sharp” precision is softer, more touchable textures that emphasize movement over structure. Take Dua Lipa’s carefree waves, for example—the picture of personalized, tousled strands that still feel slightly polished.
You’re not wrong in noticing that length is coming back, too. (Really, did it ever leave?) “Rather than dramatic chops, people want longer hair that looks expensive and healthy,” Burkill muses. “[Hair] extensions are becoming more invisible and undetectable, adding fullness rather than obvious length,” he adds. Though extensions aren’t a necessity, the stylist calls them a great hack for people who crave ease and impact.
Bellami
Silk Seam 26-In. Clip-In
Burkill says that extensions are a “go-to” for adding natural density. These clip-ins from Bellami have been trusted by celebrity stylists for years and worn by Nicole Kidman, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, and more.
Lolavie
Lightweight Hair Oil
“A lightweight serum or oil through the mid-lengths and ends is key to keep hair looking healthy rather than styled,” says Burkill. We recommend this lightweight option from Jennifer Aniston’s brand, Lolavie. “Less heat, more air drying, and embracing natural texture will be a big shift going into 2026,” he adds.
Instead of Polished Slickbacks
Try Romantic Updos
My fellow beauty editors and I have waxed poetic about Margot Robbie’s sublime (sorry, Barbie reference) hairstyles on the Wuthering Heights press tour, and the experts agree—romantic styles, particularly updos, will be hot, hot, hot in 2026. Rubenstein predicts less structured buns this year (think: slicked-back styles and sculpted updos) and a shift towards “elevated chaos… tendrils, loose twists, and romantic imperfection.” Something, she says, you could spot both on a red carpet and at brunch.
In addition to Robbie’s moors-mussed updos, the stylist looks towards Lana Del Rey’s signature elegant twists and Florence Pugh’s “undone” elegant styles as current inspiration. “People want hair that moves,” she explains, stressing the importance of dimension and texture to take this from lazy-girl to Brontë-chic. Rubenstein also recommends skipping the combos for these styles, instead fashioning your looks with fingers. “Soft tendrils and gentle twists are the signature of 2026,” she muses.
Nexxus
MVP Styler Multi-Tasking Cream
Loose tendrils can easily go from romantic to tangled, so Rubenstein recommends setting your style with the Nexxus MVP Styler Multitasking Cream “for soft, touchable separation.”
It’s no secret that bangs are having a banner year already, and it’s only February. From Pamela Anderson’s swooping bangs to Alex Consani’s side-swept fringe, there’s a real renaissance happening in the hair hemisphere. Curtain bangs have long held the title of trendiest fringe style, but—don’t shoot the messenger—it’s being dethroned by an updated iteration of classic, blunt bangs.
Whether full or wispy, these brow-grazing bangs are the slightest bit shaggy without looking too rock and roll. They frame the face in a romantic drape that puts the eyes on full display, as evidenced by Dakota Johnson. “These are romantically cut to fall effortlessly straight across the eyebrows,” celebrity hairstylist Jackie Seabrooke previously told WWW. To really nail this look, tousle your fringe with a bit of texturizing spray and wear your hair in a soft, natural wave.
Nexxus
Air Shape Texture Spray
Ever so slightly mist your fringe with this texture spray to boost the shag factor. “[It] gives the style longevity with zero crunch or hairspray feel,” says Rubenstein. “It’s like a breathable frame around your face.”
Wet Brush
Mini Detangler Hair Brush
Every bangs-haver knows you need to keep a mini brush on hand. I personally keep this purse-friendly, mini Wet Brush on me in cases of touch-ups and styling emergencies.
Instead of Same-Length Blowouts
Try Feathery Layers
If you’re looking for a style change in 2026 but can’t commit to a serious cut or dye job, allow the experts to guide you towards today’d hottest layers trend. “Layers are becoming much more bespoke and expressive, taking inspiration from Y2K cuts but in a modern, wearable way,” Burkill explains. The inspiration? Choppier cuts, face-framing layers, and eye-catching lengths. “It’s less about a universally flattering cut and more about something that reflects personal style,” he adds.
To Rubenstein, this is idealized by Zendaya—particularly from her appearance at Louis Vuitton’s S/S 26 show in Paris, where the Euphoria star sported a deep side part and brushed, softly cascading layers. “Think Parisian ease with movement,” she illustrates. “This look is soft, more tailored to face shape, and versatile for every hair type,” she adds.
Goldwell StyleSign
Dry Texture Spray
Burkill favors this dry texture spray from Goldwell StyleSign for “texture” and touchable movement. “It gives hold and grit without that overly dry feeling and works brilliantly on layered cuts,” he explains.
Nexxus
Comb Thru Flexible Hold Hairspray
To seal everything in, Rubenstein recommends a delicate mist of this lightweight hair spray.
Instead of a ‘90s Blowout
Try Diffused Texture
If there’s one thing I’m gathering about the impulse driving style in 2026, it’s action: wearing styles of clothes, makeup, and hair that are affected by the result of having gone somewhere or done something rather than keeping airs of perfection. For example, trendy “messy girl” makeup inspired by a night out (and not removing your makeup after coming home), or wearing tousled, melodic waves that “look like you walked off a beach, not out of a salon,” per Rubenstein. Styles that nod to life, rather than art.
“It’s more texture than curl; blending waves and bends rather than strict ringlets,” the stylist adds. Think: Laura Harrier’s long, undulating tresses that pair perfectly with casual outfits and red carpet moments alike, and Gigi Hadid’s airy waves that Rubenstein describes as “polished, but free.” To achieve this look, Rubenstein recommends light towel drying right out of the shower and to let your hair air-dry fully. “Use fingers, not a brush, to encourage natural bends and texture,” she instructs. If you have curly hair, feel free to use a diffuser to smooth your tresses and encourage its natural pattern.
Nexxus
Nexxus Curl Define Climate Control Gel Cream
After towel-drying, Rubensetein recommends spritzing this lightweight curl-enhancing, crunch-free cream into your hair. “[It] works beautifully on waves, too,” she ensures. “Finish with a tousled mist for that soft-in-the-air feel.”
Laifen
Swift Special High-Speed hair dryer
To set your hair's natural pattern, use a hair dryer with a diffuser attachment like this pick from Laifen. With three styling nozzles and an advanced motor system that decreases the chance of heat damage, this upscale hair dryer comes at a stellar price.
