A Reformation Store Just Opened in My North Carolina Neighborhood, and I Tried on the 13 Pieces That'll Sell Out First

Spring Ref shopping starts now.

By
Reformation spring 2026 try-on
As someone who has been a Reformation shopper since its inception but has lived in a Reformation-less city for the past ten years, when I heard that a brick-and-mortar store was actually opening in the very Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood I reside in, it seemed too good to be true. But alas, fast-forward to a few months later, and that store is officially open.

On a sunny Friday morning during opening week, I popped into the lovely light-filled, well-stocked store. After sifting through the racks in search of the pieces that I think the local shoppers (and everyone else) are going to lose it over, I had a sizable stack of spring-friendly Reformation items to try on. I documented my try-on session and am happy (and not surprised) to report that everything was a win. As we all know, Ref knows what it's doing.

If you're like me and love to see how Reformation pieces look IRL, scroll on to check out (and shop, of course) everything I tried on, as well as the Ref outfit I wore to the store.

My Shopping Outfit

What else would one wear to a Reformation store besides head-to-toe Reformation? If the Lennon Jacket I'm wearing is in stock in your size and you're in the market for a spring jacket, get it—trust me. It has the prettiest sheen and the trendy yet timeless funnel-neck collar we all know and love. I paired it with the Val Jeans in the short length (since I kind of am at 5'4") and the new Blaine Flats, which are even more comfortable and buttery than they look.

Clara Cotton Cardigan + Carla Low Waist Skirt

I own the Clara Cashmere Cardigan in multiple colors, and to say the style has a cult following is an understatement. It was genius of Reformation to release it in a cotton version, so now we can wear it year-round. With it, I tried on the Carla Low Waist Skirt in this new satin-y lipstick red shade. This skirt is damn-near perfect (and not too long for me, as miniskirts often are), and I purchased it before heading out the door.

Mackenzie Silk Dress

Reformation's lace-trimmed silk pieces are wildly popular, and this new Mackenzie slip dress is one of the latest in the lineup. As you can see, it's super elegant, and could easily be dressed up with heels for a wedding or whatnot, or down with sandals for vacation. This color (Moss Garden) seems to only be available in stores right now, but I presume it'll hit the internet soon.

Cove Cotton Oversized Crew + Fern Linen Shorts

The Cove Cashmere Sweater is one of this winter's greatest hits (and one that I own in two colors), and the new cotton version is the perfect sweater for spring. Another very popular item, the Fern Satin Shorts, were recently released in linen, and I predict they'll be sold out by spring break. (And in case you were wondering, those are the Buffy Flats I'm wearing.)

Monica Top + Olina Cropped Pants

The Monica Top is a lightweight lace-trimmed halter-neck top that'll be great to have on hand for the impending North Carolina heat. I paired it with these pretty satin pull-on pants (the Olina Cropped Pants), but it'll look equally cool with jeans.

Evelina Linen Top

Is there anything that says spring like a pink eyelet linen top? Nope! I'm obsessed with how this looks with jeans (my Val Jeans in Colorado, in particular), and if you think it looks pretty from the front, wait until you see the back.

Santino Knit Top + Brandy Skirt

Reformation makes great basics that have a '90s feel to them, with the Santino Knit Top being the perfect example. I already own it in black, but this cream iteration is a must-have for spring. I paired it with the Brandy Skirt, which is a core piece that the brand continues to release in new fabrics, colors, and prints. This crinkly checked version is highly likely to get lots of wear if you add it to your wardrobe.

