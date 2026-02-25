As someone who has been a Reformation shopper since its inception but has lived in a Reformation-less city for the past ten years, when I heard that a brick-and-mortar store was actually opening in the very Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood I reside in, it seemed too good to be true. But alas, fast-forward to a few months later, and that store is officially open.
On a sunny Friday morning during opening week, I popped into the lovely light-filled, well-stocked store. After sifting through the racks in search of the pieces that I think the local shoppers (and everyone else) are going to lose it over, I had a sizable stack of spring-friendly Reformation items to try on. I documented my try-on session and am happy (and not surprised) to report that everything was a win. As we all know, Ref knows what it's doing.
If you're like me and love to see how Reformation pieces look IRL, scroll on to check out (and shop, of course) everything I tried on, as well as the Ref outfit I wore to the store.
My Shopping Outfit
What else would one wear to a Reformation store besides head-to-toe Reformation? If the Lennon Jacket I'm wearing is in stock in your size and you're in the market for a spring jacket, get it—trust me. It has the prettiest sheen and the trendy yet timeless funnel-neck collar we all know and love. I paired it with the Val Jeans in the short length (since I kind of am at 5'4") and the new Blaine Flats, which are even more comfortable and buttery than they look.
Shop the Pieces
Reformation
Lennon Jacket in Oyster
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Short Jeans in Colorado
Reformation
Blaine Flats in Black Leather
Clara Cotton Cardigan + Carla Low Waist Skirt
I own the Clara Cashmere Cardigan in multiple colors, and to say the style has a cult following is an understatement. It was genius of Reformation to release it in a cotton version, so now we can wear it year-round. With it, I tried on the Carla Low Waist Skirt in this new satin-y lipstick red shade. This skirt is damn-near perfect (and not too long for me, as miniskirts often are), and I purchased it before heading out the door.
Shop the Cardigan and Skirt
Reformation
Clara Cotton Crew Cardigan in Flor Di Latte
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt in Red
Mackenzie Silk Dress
Reformation's lace-trimmed silk pieces are wildly popular, and this new Mackenzie slip dress is one of the latest in the lineup. As you can see, it's super elegant, and could easily be dressed up with heels for a wedding or whatnot, or down with sandals for vacation. This color (Moss Garden) seems to only be available in stores right now, but I presume it'll hit the internet soon.
Shop the Dress
Reformation
Mackenzie Silk Dress in Pinecone
Cove Cotton Oversized Crew + Fern Linen Shorts
The Cove Cashmere Sweater is one of this winter's greatest hits (and one that I own in two colors), and the new cotton version is the perfect sweater for spring. Another very popular item, the Fern Satin Shorts, were recently released in linen, and I predict they'll be sold out by spring break. (And in case you were wondering, those are the Buffy Flats I'm wearing.)
Shop the Sweater and Shorts
Reformation
Cove Cotton Oversized Crew in Sundried Tomato Fior Di Latte
Reformation
Fern Linen Shorts in Sugar
Monica Top + Olina Cropped Pants
The Monica Top is a lightweight lace-trimmed halter-neck top that'll be great to have on hand for the impending North Carolina heat. I paired it with these pretty satin pull-on pants (the Olina Cropped Pants), but it'll look equally cool with jeans.
Shop the Top and Pants
Reformation
Monica Top in Petite Rose
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pants in Navy
Evelina Linen Top
Is there anything that says spring like a pink eyelet linen top? Nope! I'm obsessed with how this looks with jeans (my Val Jeans in Colorado, in particular), and if you think it looks pretty from the front, wait until you see the back.
Shop the Top
Reformation
Evelina Linen Top in Lotus
Santino Knit Top + Brandy Skirt
Reformation makes great basics that have a '90s feel to them, with the Santino Knit Top being the perfect example. I already own it in black, but this cream iteration is a must-have for spring. I paired it with the Brandy Skirt, which is a core piece that the brand continues to release in new fabrics, colors, and prints. This crinkly checked version is highly likely to get lots of wear if you add it to your wardrobe.