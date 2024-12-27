The Shirts Londoners Are Willing To Line Up Down the Street For
The perfect button down shirt does exist.
Earlier this year, the British shirt brand With Nothing Underneath hosted a sample sale in London which saw lines snake around Belgravia. One TikToker I follow said she queued for an hour and forty five minutes, with the brand handing out croissants for the dedicated shoppers. An hour and forty five minutes sounds like an awfully long time to wait for a button-down Oxford shirt, however this level of hype isn’t actually that surprising given WNU has achieved cult status in the UK.
The brand was founded by fashion journalist Pip Durrell. The former Tatler editor noticed a gap in the market for good-quality cotton shirts, and now her shirts have become an integral part of the London fashion uniform. I will rarely go to a launch event without seeing at least one influencer or editor in one of these button-down shirts. One moment that really changed the trajectory of the brand was when Meghan Markle wore one of the shirts in a video for the charity Smartworks, and since then she has continued to shop from the independent British brand.
Style Notes: The tomato red linen shirt is a year-round staple.
WNU might have had a lot of influencer and press attention, however the success really lies in the quality of its products. I have five (yes I know, it’s a problem), and have been really impressed by how durable the fabrics are and how they have stayed in beautiful condition, despite my being on regular rotation in my wardrobe.
By having a narrow focus on shirts, Durrell and the team have been able to be really exacting about the construction and execution, now offering a range of cuts, silhouettes, and fabrics that mean you really can find the perfect shirt for you. “Our shirts are cut slightly oversized to give a flattering nonchalance, and we use the highest quality material from Europe—be it our cottons and hemp from Portugal or silk from Italy,” Durrell tells Who What Wear. "You can always tell that a shirt is from WNU as we have left our buttons on the "man's side", as a nod to the inspiration we have taken from their crisp tailoring and our iconic men’s tailoring houses on Saville Row and Jermyn Street."
From crease-free Tencel in moody autumnal shades to striped linen shirts that are ideal for a beach escape, keep scrolling for an overview of WNU’s best shirts. Durrell tells us that the original shape, the Boyfriend, is the most popular with Brits as it is tailored, but with an oversized nonchalant look.
Plus, it's worth noting that the brand does ship to the US and has a helpful guide on its website to the expected taxes and shipping costs on international orders.
How Influencers Are Styling WNU Shirts:
Style Notes: Several of the shirts come with matching shorts, which are ideal for vacations or lounging at home.
Style Notes: With Nothing Underneath has lots of striped shirts that can be dressed up or are comfortable for lazy days at home.
Style Notes: The striped shirts are particularly popular and can be worn buttoned up or open over a tank top.
Style Notes: A white shirt is a wardrobe staple, and Alexis Foreman's half-tuck and rolled-up sleeves creates a beautiful silhouette.
Style Notes: Rich chocolate shades are trending, and this shirt adds a luxurious feeling to even the simplest of looks.
Style Notes: This navy shirt is a popular offering from With Nothing Underneath and looks stylish with white trousers or everyday denim.
Style Notes: When it comes to shirts, it can be easy to stick to classics like navy, white, and stripes, however punchy shades like this raspberry shirt can add something else to elevated basics.
Shop the Shirts:
This shirt, which is designed in London and made in Portgual, is crafted from 52% linen and 48% cotton. This weave stripe is a best seller and the sage green shade is useful for all seasons.
The boyfriend shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and has a very fine midnight blue stripe. No notes.
The Tencel fabric gives this a silky quality, but is also more resistant to creases and holds its shape.
You'd be forgiven for thinking linen is just for summer, however this lapis blue is ideal for any time of year.
London-based influencer Lucy Williams is a fan of this shirt.
This white Oxford shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and has an oversized look.
The Tencel is a perfect work shirt as it holds its shape and structure beautifully.
The dropped shoulder and relaxed shape makes this the perfect weekend shirt.
-
