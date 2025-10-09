Celebrities and Fashion People All Agree, This Cult Handbag is Headed for It Bag Status

Mark my words, every stylish person you follow will be carrying Miu Miu's Arcadie bag this winter. Scroll down to see and shop the bag.

Miu Miu Arcadie bag on Laura Harrier, @slipintostyle, Alexa Chung
(Image credit: Getty Images, @slipintostyle)
As someone who works in fashion, it feels like there’s a new designer handbag launch every other week, so naturally, I’m always extremely reluctant to label a bag as the next ‘It’ style. However, every so often, a bag comes along that’s equal parts elegant, timeless, and practical, earning its spot as a true cult buy. And after spotting a specific handbag all over Paris’s spring/summer 2026 Fashion Week, I think I’ve found the newest style that fashion people will be sporting this winter—Enter Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag.

Alexa Chung attends Miu Miu fashion show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung wears a black leather Arcadie bag at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2026 show in Paris.

Spotted most recently at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 26 show at Paris Fashion Week, the Arcadie is already beloved by both celebrities and fashion people alike. Stylish celebs from Laura Harrier to Alexa Chung were seen with this bag at the show, proving just how easy it is to style. And it’s not just celebs who love this bag. I’ve spotted this sleek style on so many of my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram recently, from London to Paris.

Laura Harrier at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Palais d&#039;Iena on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Harrier wears a black leather Arcadie bag at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2026 show in Paris.

The Arcadie was created in 2023 as part of the brand's autumn/winter collection, inspired by American artist Margaret Keane. Fusing together modern playfulness with traditional leather-crafting, the bag perfectly strikes the balance between fresh and timeless.

Emma Watson attends Miu Miu fashion show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson wears a black leather Arcadie bag at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2026 show in Paris.

With its rectangular shape that’s reminiscent of a classic briefcase, the structural form might initially make you think that the Arcadie is more of a casual everyday bag. However, the graceful top handles and sumptuous material make this bag just as well suited for night as it is for the daytime. Available in mini, small, regular, or large sizes, as well as in suede, smooth leather, or quilted Matelassé finishes, each Arcadie comes with a detachable leather shoulder strap, varnished metal logo hardware, and purse feet, allowing the silhouette to stand on its own.

@slipintostyle wears a black Matelass&amp;eacute; Arcadie bag with a brown jacket, midi skirt and black penny loafers

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

@slipintostyle wears a black Matelassé Arcadie bag

With prices starting at £1,800, this bag is by no means inexpensive. However, I love the balance it strikes between masculine and feminine energy, making it so easy to style with jeans, trousers, and dresses alike, as well as its classic appeal and elegant silhouette that won’t date in my wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see and shop Miu Miu’s Arcadie handbag, and then take a scroll at more Miu Miu bags I’m loving at the moment.

