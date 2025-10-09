Celebrities and Fashion People All Agree, This Cult Handbag is Headed for It Bag Status

As someone who works in fashion, it feels like there’s a new designer handbag launch every other week, so naturally, I’m always extremely reluctant to label a bag as the next ‘It’ style. However, every so often, a bag comes along that’s equal parts elegant, timeless, and practical, earning its spot as a true cult buy. And after spotting a specific handbag all over Paris’s spring/summer 2026 Fashion Week, I think I’ve found the newest style that fashion people will be sporting this winter—Enter Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag.
Spotted most recently at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 26 show at Paris Fashion Week, the Arcadie is already beloved by both celebrities and fashion people alike. Stylish celebs from Laura Harrier to Alexa Chung were seen with this bag at the show, proving just how easy it is to style. And it’s not just celebs who love this bag. I’ve spotted this sleek style on so many of my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram recently, from London to Paris.
The Arcadie was created in 2023 as part of the brand's autumn/winter collection, inspired by American artist Margaret Keane. Fusing together modern playfulness with traditional leather-crafting, the bag perfectly strikes the balance between fresh and timeless.
With its rectangular shape that’s reminiscent of a classic briefcase, the structural form might initially make you think that the Arcadie is more of a casual everyday bag. However, the graceful top handles and sumptuous material make this bag just as well suited for night as it is for the daytime. Available in mini, small, regular, or large sizes, as well as in suede, smooth leather, or quilted Matelassé finishes, each Arcadie comes with a detachable leather shoulder strap, varnished metal logo hardware, and purse feet, allowing the silhouette to stand on its own.
With prices starting at £1,800, this bag is by no means inexpensive. However, I love the balance it strikes between masculine and feminine energy, making it so easy to style with jeans, trousers, and dresses alike, as well as its classic appeal and elegant silhouette that won’t date in my wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to see and shop Miu Miu’s Arcadie handbag, and then take a scroll at more Miu Miu bags I’m loving at the moment.
Shop Miu Miu's Arcadie Bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Tote Bag
The classic black was spotted on celebs all over Paris Fashion Week.
Miu Miu
Suede Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
I'm obsessed with the suede iteration.
Miu Miu
Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
So chic.
Miu Miu
Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
Burgundy has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
Miu Miu
Mini Matelassé Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
The Matelassé has been a huge hit among fashion people.
Miu Miu
Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
This will brighten up your winter wardrobe.
Miu Miu
Suede Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
Another suede iteration I have my eye on.
Miu Miu
Matelassé Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
I love the distressed leather look.
Miu Miu
Matelassé Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
Such a sweet shade of pink.
Miu Miu
Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
The east-west silhouette is calling to me.
Miu Miu
Leather Arcadie Top-Handle Bag
Perfect for the upcoming party season.
Shop More Miu Miu Bags I Love
Miu Miu
Beau Shoulder Bag
The Beau bag is another up and coming style.
Miu Miu
Matelassé Wander Top-Handle Bag
Another bag that Alexa Chung is a big fan of.
Miu Miu
Aventure Top-Handle Bag
Obsessed.
Miu Miu
Leather Beau Top-Handle Bag
This will earn you major style points.
Miu Miu
Leather Joie Shoulder Bag
An easy style to take from day to evening.
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Pouch
Not a want, but a need.
Miu Miu
Leather Top-Handle Bag
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
Miu Miu
Corduroy Beau Shoulder Bag
The corduroy fabrication gives this such a retro vibe.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.