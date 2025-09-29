I Tried This Incredible Jacket Weeks Ago and Can’t Stop Thinking About It—I’m Buying It for Payday

Over the years, I've explored my personal aesthetic, toying with colourful maximalism, following every arising trend, and finally have settled on minimalism as my true style identity. The focus on form, fabric and structure is innately polished and withstands the influxes of sudden trends, so much so that my wardrobe has remained the same for many years. Ready for something to rejuvenate my classics, I've turned my attention to a pared-back and highly chic jacket that so many stylish people are adding to their wardrobes right now. Now that payday has arrived, I'm ready to add the Róhe Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket to my permanent collection.
Róhe is one of those brands that has a clear and concise brand aesthetic. Clean lines, considered forms and enduring designs sit at the heart of the Amsterdam-born brand. Naturally, it's become a fashion insider favourite for striking staples and timeless classics alike. In turn, the Mandarin jacket has become a signature style for the brand, exemplifying Róhe's sartorial tone in its refined elegance.
A few weeks ago, the Who What Wear UK team headed out to prepare our autumn wardrobes, culminating in The Great Try On. Taking on jackets as a core category, I knew that I had to get my hands on the cosy yet chic jacket that has been filling up my For You Page over the last few months. Trying it on in person, I was even more impressed. If you're searching for a jacket that is both lightweight and cosy, elevated and practical and has all the hallmarks of a designer buy, then this is one to consider.
The soft silhouette is crafted from a double-faced wool, offering a structure-less form as well as autumn-ready insulation. The finer details are what nod to Róhe's expert balance of contemporary and classic, with a collarless design and bold front patch pockets. To close, a series of pankou closures accent the front, a joyful alternative to simple buttons or zips, with embroidery stitch edges to bring an artisanal finish. Whilst the jacket is more of an investment, the timeless appeal and premium effect of the design ensure that it will be a mainstay in my wardrobe for years to come, especially accompanied by the 100% wool composition. Pairing seamlessly with easy jeans, crisp tailoring and sleek satin skirts, I've already deciphered a series of ways in which this jacket will work hard in my wardrobe. Here I'm wearing the size 38 which had a relaxed feel with plenty of room to layer up knits underneath.
Keep scrolling to shop the Róhe Mandarin Jacket and shop more wool jackets below.
Shop the Róhe Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket | Black
This classic black style will pair with everything in your wardrobe.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.