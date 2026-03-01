They're Here, and I'm Sat: The Most Breathtaking Beauty Looks From the 2026 Actor Awards

All winners in our book.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
last updated
in News
Images of Paige DeSorbo, Dove Cameron, and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 32nd Actor Awards.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

We need not remind you that award season is in full swing, with the last few weekends playing host to a smattering of glitzy red carpets (hey, Golden Globes and Grammys), bespoke designer gowns, and cutting-edge tuxedos (we won’t soon forget Bad Bunny’s Grammy-sweeping Schiaparelli 'fit). However, we may need to remind you that you do, in fact, know what tonight’s award show is—it’s just henceforth going by a different name. The Actor Awards have been renamed after 32 years of being known as the SAG Awards, a decision reached by the SAG-AFTRA Awards Committee and main showrunner to make things more obvious—and though the title has undergone a rebrand, the on-stage glamour remains.

The Actor Awards are the final key benchmark before the Oscars on March 15, meaning that tonight will set the scene for what kinds of results we’ll expect on Hollywood’s most prestigious stage come mid-month. While we can’t wait to learn the fate of each nominee tonight, we beauty editors are eagle-eyed on the small details that bring their couture ensembles to life. The romantic tendrils, painted lips, and silky nail polishes we see on these carpets exude the kind of Hollywood glamour that inspired us into these careers, and we’re already swooning over the looks floating down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for the ones that are bookmarked in our brains.

The Best 2026 Actor Awards Beauty Looks

Irina Shayk attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Irina Shayk at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Irina Shayk brought smoldering supermodel glamour to the red carpet this evening. Her striking makeup holds nothing back, pairing a smoky eye with geometrical lower liner and a bright red lip. To balance the statement look, the model kept her hair loose and seemingly natural, with a touch of wavy texture.

Quinta Brunson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Quinta Brunson at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson made a show-stopping appearance thanks to her elegant glam: a matte brown eye and rich red lip combo. She pulled everything together by coiffing her Zoë Kravitz-esque bixie into classic, glossy waves with a romantic kiss curl at the center.

US actress Michelle Williams attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026.

Michelle Williams at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

If you need us, we'll be staring off into space thinking about Michelle Williams' dreamy bubble bob. The Dying for Sex star wore her blonde tresses tucked behind her ears and dramatically flipped inward to create the chic, bouncy style we're currently saving to our hairspo boards.

Chase Infiniti attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Chase Infiniti at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

We might as well call this stunning serve from Chase Infiniti the gasp heard 'round the world. Rihanna-esque diamante naked dress and matching cap aside, Infiniti's glam deserves a round of applause. From her delicately drawn-back strands to her toasted blush and silver eye shadow-accented inner corners, every bit of the actress's glam feels intentional.

Mia Goth attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Mia Goth at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another day, another Mia Goth slay. The Frankenstein star wore her glossy brown strands in a sweeping, straight style, with her bangs parted into a thick curtain style. Her simple glam accentuates her features in all the right ways—including a thin swipe of jet black liner and what we can only assume are pillowy Nina Park lips.

Ali Larter at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ali Larter at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards..

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Landman's Ali Larter played into the red carpet theme with a ruby pout in what appears to be a shade identical to that of her draped gown. Her eyes are played up with fluttery lashes, but otherwise kept quietly clean—letting her pale blonde hair and garnet lips do the talking.

Sarah Pidgeon attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Pidgeon at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In true Carolyn Bessette Kennedy fashion, FX Love Story's Sarah Pidgeon paired her stunning gown with an effortless updo—her blonde tresses lightly tousled and gathered in a low ponytail. Her petal pink blush matches the pale tulip shade of her dress, and her eyes are kept clean, save for a baby flick of mascara.

Hannah Einbinder attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Hannah Einbinder at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing that we know for certain about burgeoning 2026 beauty trends, it's that barely there eyes and bright lipstick has never been a cooler combo. Hacks' Hannah Einbinder paired her textured gown with a stunning coral-red lip and light brush of brown mascara to let her 'fit do the talking.

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Odessa A'zion at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Marty Supreme and I Love LA star Odessa A'Zion always delivers with the curly hair moments, and tonight is no different. Instead of wearing her thick tresses down in her long,'70s-inspired style, the actress piled her hair high into a tendril-strewn bun to complement her fringey jumpsuit.

Natasha Rothwell attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Natasha Rothwell at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

When she isn't stealing scenes in The White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell is stealing our breath on the red carpet. Her artfully waved hairstyle and pillowy pink pout feels straight out of the '30s, and we're living for every last striking detail.

Dove Cameron attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Dove Cameron at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Dove Cameron has bewitched us body and soul with this delicately vampy look. Her mocha Hollywood waves perfectly complement her deep ruby lip—beautifully contrasting her eyes, which have been kept minimal with a wash of bronzy shadow and lush lashes.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph is every bit the "dreamgirl" on tonight's red carpet. Her look, complete with a glamorous smoky eye and warm-toned lip, is marked by the glossy vintage kiss curl trend that dominated the 2025 Met Gala.

Paige DeSorbo attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Paige DeSorbo at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Host of the Actor Awards red carpet is Paige DeSorbo, whose romantically loose hairstyle feels oh so very reminiscent of the undone updos we've seen Margot Robbie rock during the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.