They're Here, and I'm Sat: The Most Breathtaking Beauty Looks From the 2026 Actor Awards

We need not remind you that award season is in full swing, with the last few weekends playing host to a smattering of glitzy red carpets (hey, Golden Globes and Grammys), bespoke designer gowns, and cutting-edge tuxedos (we won’t soon forget Bad Bunny’s Grammy-sweeping Schiaparelli 'fit). However, we may need to remind you that you do, in fact, know what tonight’s award show is—it’s just henceforth going by a different name. The Actor Awards have been renamed after 32 years of being known as the SAG Awards, a decision reached by the SAG-AFTRA Awards Committee and main showrunner to make things more obvious—and though the title has undergone a rebrand, the on-stage glamour remains.
The Actor Awards are the final key benchmark before the Oscars on March 15, meaning that tonight will set the scene for what kinds of results we’ll expect on Hollywood’s most prestigious stage come mid-month. While we can’t wait to learn the fate of each nominee tonight, we beauty editors are eagle-eyed on the small details that bring their couture ensembles to life. The romantic tendrils, painted lips, and silky nail polishes we see on these carpets exude the kind of Hollywood glamour that inspired us into these careers, and we’re already swooning over the looks floating down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for the ones that are bookmarked in our brains.
The Best 2026 Actor Awards Beauty Looks
Irina Shayk brought smoldering supermodel glamour to the red carpet this evening. Her striking makeup holds nothing back, pairing a smoky eye with geometrical lower liner and a bright red lip. To balance the statement look, the model kept her hair loose and seemingly natural, with a touch of wavy texture.
Quinta Brunson made a show-stopping appearance thanks to her elegant glam: a matte brown eye and rich red lip combo. She pulled everything together by coiffing her Zoë Kravitz-esque bixie into classic, glossy waves with a romantic kiss curl at the center.
If you need us, we'll be staring off into space thinking about Michelle Williams' dreamy bubble bob. The Dying for Sex star wore her blonde tresses tucked behind her ears and dramatically flipped inward to create the chic, bouncy style we're currently saving to our hairspo boards.
We might as well call this stunning serve from Chase Infiniti the gasp heard 'round the world. Rihanna-esque diamante naked dress and matching cap aside, Infiniti's glam deserves a round of applause. From her delicately drawn-back strands to her toasted blush and silver eye shadow-accented inner corners, every bit of the actress's glam feels intentional.
Another day, another Mia Goth slay. The Frankenstein star wore her glossy brown strands in a sweeping, straight style, with her bangs parted into a thick curtain style. Her simple glam accentuates her features in all the right ways—including a thin swipe of jet black liner and what we can only assume are pillowy Nina Park lips.
Landman's Ali Larter played into the red carpet theme with a ruby pout in what appears to be a shade identical to that of her draped gown. Her eyes are played up with fluttery lashes, but otherwise kept quietly clean—letting her pale blonde hair and garnet lips do the talking.
In true Carolyn Bessette Kennedy fashion, FX Love Story's Sarah Pidgeon paired her stunning gown with an effortless updo—her blonde tresses lightly tousled and gathered in a low ponytail. Her petal pink blush matches the pale tulip shade of her dress, and her eyes are kept clean, save for a baby flick of mascara.
If there's one thing that we know for certain about burgeoning 2026 beauty trends, it's that barely there eyes and bright lipstick has never been a cooler combo. Hacks' Hannah Einbinder paired her textured gown with a stunning coral-red lip and light brush of brown mascara to let her 'fit do the talking.
Marty Supreme and I Love LA star Odessa A'Zion always delivers with the curly hair moments, and tonight is no different. Instead of wearing her thick tresses down in her long,'70s-inspired style, the actress piled her hair high into a tendril-strewn bun to complement her fringey jumpsuit.
When she isn't stealing scenes in The White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell is stealing our breath on the red carpet. Her artfully waved hairstyle and pillowy pink pout feels straight out of the '30s, and we're living for every last striking detail.
Dove Cameron has bewitched us body and soul with this delicately vampy look. Her mocha Hollywood waves perfectly complement her deep ruby lip—beautifully contrasting her eyes, which have been kept minimal with a wash of bronzy shadow and lush lashes.
Sheryl Lee Ralph is every bit the "dreamgirl" on tonight's red carpet. Her look, complete with a glamorous smoky eye and warm-toned lip, is marked by the glossy vintage kiss curl trend that dominated the 2025 Met Gala.
