It might be 2026, but the beauty industry is looking a lot like 2016… even 2006. That's because some "outdated," "old school," and "untrendy" looks are (or are about to be) back and better than ever. Prepare yourself, dear reader, because I'm talking about some very controversial concepts. There's the return of 2016-era matte foundation, for instance. (This time, though, you can rest assured that they're soft, velvety, and modern—not cakey or drying.) I'm also going to hit on the internet's very 2006-era obsession with frosty lipstick and (gasp!) side bangs.
Lila Childs is a celebrity makeup artist and host of The Powder Room. She says the major 2026 trends will be "a deviation from the 'clean-girl aesthetic,'" aka those that are bold, dramatic, and more statement-making than we've seen in recent years. You know what that means, right? Gone are the days of a slicked-back bun and no-makeup makeup. We're entering a new era of expression where nostalgia wins.
Ahead, see every unexpected beauty trend set to make a comeback in 2026. This list is sure to inspire strong opinions. Don't say I didn't warn you.
Side Bangs
Why not start with what is perhaps the most controversial trend? Side bangs are one of the greatest intergenerational divides. Millennials might associate them with a bygone era, whereas Gen Z might be more apt to embrace them. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there's no denying that they will be *the* trendy haircut of 2026. Don't believe me? Take it from Childs, whose recent side bangs reveal singlehandedly convinced me that they are, in fact, cool—very cool.
"They feel nostalgic, a little edgy, and modern all at the same time," she says. "Once again, a deviation from the clean girl aesthetic, but one that doesn’t feel too far out of anyone’s comfort zone. I think everyone is always striving for that '90s romcom main character look, and that’s certainly what I was trying to emulate when I got them. My hairstylist, Aurora at the Yves Durif Salo,n is the queen of side bangs! "
Shop the Look:
T3
Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush
Dae
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
Chris McMillan
The Hair Styling Balm
Crimped Hair
There's another look that's being pulled straight out of the archives in 2026: crimped hair. It's been cycling in and out of style ever since the '80s, but this time, it's being whisked into the present thanks to the Wuthering Heights press tour (I'm looking at you, Margot Robbie). It may be a strange association for us millennials, who used to crimp our hair into oblivion in the early aughts, but in 2026, it reads as soft and windswept. It's right in line with the fashion crowd's recent obsession with romantic hairstyles. We just need Jacob Elordi to stand in as our Heathcliff...
Shop the Look:
Amika
High Tide Hair Crimper
Bondi Boost
Wave Wand Hair Waver
Mane
Triple Ripple Mini Waver
Frosty Lipstick
When I polled my colleagues, AKA fellow Who What Wear beauty editors, for the trends they predict will be *everywhere* in 2026, senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider instantly replied "frosty lipstick." I couldn't agree more.
Recently, L'Oreal's Ballerina Shoes Lipstick (a cool, Y2K-coded frosty pink) went viral on TikTok and Instagram. Since then, I've also seen Sugar Plum (frosty plum-pink) and Spiced Cider (frosty berry-brown) make the rounds. Meanwhile, I recently watched Erin Parsons, makeup artist and beauty historian, decode Pamela Anderson's exact 2002 frosty lip combo. Outside of specific products and icons, my FYP has been filled with frosty finishes. So, here's your official PSA. If you've been sticking to subtle lip tints and dewy balms over the last few years, it's high time to switch it up and reach for an icy, frosty, '90s-esque lippie.
L'Oréal
Ballerina Shoes
MAC
Lipstick Shine - Gel
Sephora Collection
About That Shine Lipstick
The Y2K Smokey Eye
Childs says there's yet another early-2000s makeup trend coming for 2026, and it's a complete reversal of the internet's recent obsession with all things soft, subtle, and "natural-looking." It's a dramatic, smokey eye—more specifically, a Y2K smokey eye. This look is slightly messy and imperfect, which just adds to its cool, nostalgic charm. "We saw it all over the runway at NYFW like Tory Burch and 7 For All Man Kind," Childs says. "It’s still 'chic' but a deviation from the clean girl aesthetic which I think everyone is craving." Childs recommends investing in Victoria Beckham Beauty's Satin Kajal Liners or the new Fara Homidi eye palettes, since both are "geared toward this trend."