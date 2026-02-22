That's It: Gracie Abrams’ BAFTAs Look Just Proved This Short, French-Girl Haircut Is Back

So, what exactly is a bixie haircut? Not quite a bob haircut, and not quite a pixie cut, the bixie combines the best parts of both, resulting in a cropped bob-length cut that sits close to the head as a pixie cut would. As Gracie proves, this short hairstyle feels both timeless and elegant whilst feeling modern and cool in equal parts.
For the BAFTAs 2026, Gracie wore her bixie in a chic side parting, showcasing the slightly longer lengths and the front, graduating into a shorter length towards the back of the head.
Bob hair trends have been dominating for a while now, but now Gracie is leaning towards the shorter bixie cut, I'm confidently betting that we'll see more and more of the cropped hairstyle as we head into spring. If you're tempted to go for the chop yourself, scroll ahead for the best hairstyling products to style a bixie.
Shop Styling Products:
Shark
Glam Ceramic & Air Styling and Drying System
Gracie Abrams' hairstylist, Bobby Elliot, uses Shark hair tools on Gracie's hair, and this hair multistyler is brilliant for drying and styling in one go.
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
Designed to be used in multiple ways (it really does do everything!), this styling cream is great to add a sleek smoothness to a bixie haircut, or add piecey, cool-girl texture.
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
A few spritzes of this iconic texturising spray is enough to give oomph and body to all hair lengths.
GHD Hair
Mini Slim Hair Straightener
These small GHD hair straighteners are ideal for shorter hair, as they make it so much easier to straighten from the roots.
