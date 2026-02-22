That's It: Gracie Abrams’ BAFTAs Look Just Proved This Short, French-Girl Haircut Is Back

Gracie Abrams stepped out on the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet with a chic bixie cut, proving this short hairstyle is poised to dominate as a huge hair trend this spring.

A series of photos of Gracie Abram&#039;s bixie haircut at the BAFTAs 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As a beauty editor, it's my job to scan the red carpets for the emerging beauty trends from the awards season red carpets. From hair trends to makeup trends and nail trends to comeback beauty trends, I'm keeping a firm eye on them all. So after scrolling through the best BAFTA 2026 beauty moments this evening, my thumbs immediately paused over Gracie Abrams and her chic new bixie haircut. And trust me, I'm certain this short haircut is about to dominate as a major spring hair trend.

Gracie Abrams Bixie Haircut BAFTAs 2026

Gracie Abrams at the BAFTAs 2026, with a sleek bixie haircut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what exactly is a bixie haircut? Not quite a bob haircut, and not quite a pixie cut, the bixie combines the best parts of both, resulting in a cropped bob-length cut that sits close to the head as a pixie cut would. As Gracie proves, this short hairstyle feels both timeless and elegant whilst feeling modern and cool in equal parts.

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal at the BAFTAs 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the BAFTAs 2026, Gracie wore her bixie in a chic side parting, showcasing the slightly longer lengths and the front, graduating into a shorter length towards the back of the head.

A side shot of Gracie Abrams&#039; bixie haircut at the BAFTAs 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob hair trends have been dominating for a while now, but now Gracie is leaning towards the shorter bixie cut, I'm confidently betting that we'll see more and more of the cropped hairstyle as we head into spring. If you're tempted to go for the chop yourself, scroll ahead for the best hairstyling products to style a bixie.

