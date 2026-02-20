Put Your Black Bags Aside: Amanda Seyfried Just Wore a Chicer Bag Trend With the World's Most Classic Shoes Out in New York

Amanda Seyfried at New York Fashion Week was one of the highlights of the season according to many fashion editors I know. Considering that they can sometimes be jaded from the exhausting parade of events and the socializing that comes with them, that truly says a lot.
The actress is a known delight with a playful energy that's immediately discernable. All you have to do is watch that recent viral clip of Seyfried being interviewed at the Palm Springs Film Awards—where she discusses watching the super moon with palpable delight—to understand the vibe she brings to the function. It's joyful, which is exactly what a sometimes too-serious-for-its-own-good fashion week needs.
Seyfried has also been wearing a fabulous slew of outfits at fashion week and beyond, like this Tory Burch look we're still dreaming about. While out earlier this week she wore a look that was quite different, more subtle and it didn't show off her now iconic bellybutton ring. Instead it consisted of the most timeless of wardrobe staples: black heels, black jacket, white skirt. The standout accessory was her metallic Miu Miu wander bag, which reminded us ever so slightly of her crinkled Tory Burch button-down shirt in its shimmering glory.
Metallic bags make an instant statement. They're a must have accessory because they can help bring an over-the-top outfit even more over-the-top or brighten up a simple fit with just the right amount of zest. Personally, we'll be following Seyfried's outfit formal for our next date night.
