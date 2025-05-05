Fashion's Biggest Night Out Is Here—the Met Gala Beauty Looks That Held Their Own
I forgot it was about the clothes for a second.
Though we wait with bated breath for practically every red carpet event, there’s no date that we look forward to more than the first Monday of May. The 2025 Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is a celebration of Black dandyism, with a corresponding exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that “chronicles the ways in which Black people have used dress and fashion to transform their identities,” according to a press release.
We expect no shortage of ensembles that are master classes in tailoring and bevies of reimagined suits, but we beauty editors have our sights set on far more than the results of impeccable patternmaking. Renowned makeup artists, manicurists, hairstylists, and facialists fly from around the world to primp their celebrity clientele to the nth degree for fashion’s biggest night, and their handiwork was enough to steal our attention from the custom couture.
Join us as we immerse ourselves into a night that honors the cultural and fashionable sensation that is the Black diaspora, and the beauty looks that did their designs justice. From the celebrities walking the Upper East Side carpet to the very products they used, your 2025 Met Gala beauty news awaits below.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is the picture of pin up perfection with her golden, coiffed hair. Set in voluminous victory rolls atop her head, the supermodel complemented her vintage-inspired 'do with classic, rosy glam and a warm lip.
Zendaya
The Euphoria star oozes regal dandyism in an off-white ensemble and hat draped over her rosy-bronze eyes for dramatic effect (we'd expect no less). Her elongated doll lashes accentuate her tight-lined eyes while a rich, brown liner and caramel gloss pull together her timeless look.
Zoe Saldaña
If you weren't already convinced to cut a French bob, allow Zoe Saldaña to give you that final push. The Academy Award-winning star styled short, piecey fringe with an ear-grazing bob that feels fresh (and freeing) ahead of summer.
Sadie Sink
We can't stop staring at the Stranger Things star's Tudor-esque updo. Held together by thin black hairbands, Sadie Sink completed her romantic, curly style a single swipe of black liner, wispy lashes, and a nude-pink lip.
Coco Jones
Coco Jones arrived at the 2025 Met Gala trailing a shin-grazing plait with hair artistically swooped over her hairline. Her makeup, a gorgeous natural glam look, allowed her hair to do the talking.
Ego Nwodim
Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim is adding two new titles to her résumé: Met Gala host and purveyor of one of our favorite hair looks to date. This sculptural, ultra-sharp updo is about to live rent-free in our minds for weeks.
Teyana Taylor
Fellow host Teyana Taylor is coming in red-hot. Her hair is laid in stunning swirls along her cheekbones while her bronzy makeup and smoky wing add a sleek yet sultry flair.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's decadent look is tied together with looped, artfully styled face-framing pieces and dramatic double liner that makes her eyes look larger than life.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain is serving—and not only as a red carpet correspondent. Her dimensional gray eye shadow, high blush, and spiky pixie play perfectly with her custom Courrèges pinstriped dress.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
