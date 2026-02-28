All the Chic Girls Are Currently Buying This Pretty Accessory Trend to Wear With Dresses

We’ve reached the time of year in which we all start thinking about dresses again (sorry, winter, you’re not that time of year), and just in time, Kendall Jenner has provided us with some fresh dress-outfit inspiration ahead of spring. To attend the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week, Jenner wore an elegant spring dress outfit that was made especially 2026 thanks to the accessory trend she paired with it.
The trend in question is a delicate silk cape. All things scarf-related has been buzzy over the past several seasons, with scarves worn as belts, triangle scarves, fur scarves, and more recently, tassel scarves winning favor among the fashion crowd. A pretty cape scarf draped over a top or dress is the latest, and I fully expect its profile to rise as the warmer months approach.
Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s styling and to shop the prettiest silk cape scarves on the internet thus far.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.