Bangs, Baby: Your Official 2026 Fringe Report

Allow me to declare: If bobs of all kinds—from tucked styles to flippy 'dos—defined 2025, bangs will undoubtedly dominate 2026. (And if you opt for a bob with bangs? Consider yourself fluent in hair trends.) While bangs themselves aren't new by any means ("They frame the face, highlight the eyes, and subtly enhance bone structure, which is always in style," celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos tells me), I can't ignore the onslaught of cool-girl cuts cropping up as of late. Think: rock and roll shags, romantic, eyebrow-kissing pieces, side fringe (gasp!), and plenty of other on-trend styles for 2026.
"Bangs have always been rebellious and chic, but in 2026, they’re softer, more personalized and more versatile," Giannetos shares. "For those who’ve never had them, bangs instantly bring a sense of freshness. For those revisiting them, today’s versions feel less rigid, designed to move naturally and grow out beautifully."
"And for those of us with a few lines on our foreheads, I’ve always considered bangs to be 'French Botox," quips celebrity hairstylist Pamela Neal of Benjamin Salon. In short (sorry, had to), a stylish fringe is never a bad idea, despite what the "breakup bangs" stereotype might have you believe. If you're itching to make a change, scroll ahead for all the stylist-backed inspo you need.
To make sure they have that perfect swoop (as opposed to flopping over your eye), "Blow-dry directionally, [and] don’t fight their fall. Use a cream at the ends for shine and control," Robinson instructs. "If they droop, a quick one-second blast from a flat iron holds shape."
Gucci Bangs
"I recently created “Gucci bangs” for Demi Moore, which were long, piecey bangs that hit near the brow bone and softly frame the face," shares Giannetos. They're similar to Bardot bangs, which frame the face with a lived-in, romantic shape, just a little shaggier. Still, they blend effortlessly into the surrounding layers, so you can't tell where your bangs end and longer, face-framing pieces begin. "I especially love these on long hair," Giannetos adds. "They are full, polished and fashion forward."
Wispy Bangs
A tad shorter than Gucci bangs, wispy bangs have the same piecey feel but end above the brow bone and have a bit more separation. "For those with thick hair, wispy bangs are ideal for adding texture without heaviness," Giannetos shares. "Cut just around the brows, this style focuses on soft, feathered layers that create movement while staying low maintenance for everyday styling." Their choppy bits also make them feel stylish and intentional, notes Robinson, who recommends scrunching and finger-styling them with a curl spray to encourage texture.
Curly Bangs
“I love curly bangs right now—think Odessa A’Zion," shares Neal. I totally concur (her '70s-esque ringlets from the Critics Choice Awards live rent-free in my mind), though I'd also add Rosé's 2026 Grammys look to the inspo board. To recreate that textured fringe, Giannetos recommends a longer, layered bang that works with the natural curl pattern—rather than fighting against it—which will ensure the look stays intentional and soft. (Remember to account for shrinkage!)
That said, the style thrives when you don't force your curls into a specific shape. "When it’s well thought out and given permission to do what it wants, it’s actually the cutest," Neal says. "It sends a signal of complete irreverence and naughtiness, which we need more of."
Le Petit Fringe
Micro bangs, baby bangs, tiny bangs, le petit fringe—whatever you call them, know that this textured, short style is having a chic 2026 upgrade. According to Giannetos, these bangs instantly elevate a look with sharp lines, "framing the face in a way that feels fashion-forward and edgy." They also never fail to make you look extremely confident, the stylist adds. "No matter how the person dresses, they’ll always read as someone with a point of view," agrees Neal. "The haircut does all the work for them."
But what makes le petit fringe feel fresh this year is the slight texture around the edges, as opposed to a blunt finish. "They’re bold but with softness so they feel modern, not severe," Robinson adds. "Bold but soft, especially when styled to blend with natural texture." To style those wispy edges, grab a smidge of texturizing cream or wax to define the ends.
Birkin Bangs
Okay, I wouldn't exactly call Birkin bangs a "trend." They're classic at this point, but Giannetos does expect this style to skyrocket in popularity in the months ahead. "They’re timeless, French, and perfectly undone," he says of the thin, eyebrow-grazing fringe. Anyone can rock the '60s-inspired fringe, but Giannetos says they're especially fabulous for longer face shapes, as they shorten the face and create balance; square-shaped faces, as their wispy nature softens sharper features; and fine hair, as they add movement without weighing down the strands.
Curtain Bangs
Ah, curtain bangs. Similar to Birkin bangs, they'll never leave the chat! The longer, softly-parted fringe feels romantic and effortless, says Robinson, and are pretty low-commitment—a great choice for those just dipping their toes into the bang waters this year. "They age well as they grow out," he adds. Plus, they suit practically every face shape and hair type (perhaps why they remain so popular year after year). When they hit right at the cheekbone, Giannetos says they help elongate round faces and create definiton without adding width. And for those with thicker locks, "Curtain bangs remove bulk while framing the face beautifully," he shares.
Styling them is a piece of cake, too, as you can simply clip them into place as they air-dry or blow-dry them upwards with a round brush for extra fluffiness. "If they flatten, a quick curl under with a small barrel brings life back," Robinson adds.
Shaggy Bangs
“Shaggy bangs, hanging in the eye, will always scream sex, drugs, and rock and roll—and that will never go out of style," shares Neal. (Pamela Anderson is my current muse with her feathery, icy-platinum lob.) “Fashion, music, and current culture always dictate street style, and the androgynous cats we’re seeing on runways and stages, with their cool vibes and important messages, are incredibly aspirational." From a practical standpoint, they're also quite low-maintenance; the more they spill into your field of vision, the cooler they look, so take it as your sign to embrace the grow-out process.
Shop Styling Products for 2026 Bang Trends
Color Wow
Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray
A soft texturizing mist is a bang's BFF, whether you have a wispy fringe or cheekbone-grazing layers. This one from Color Wow is perfect for shorter pieces, as it never makes strands feel sticky or stiff.
L'Oreal Paris
Sleek It Iron Straight Heat Spray
If you're going to heat-style your bangs, "A heat protectant is always the first step," advises Giannetos. He's a fan of this lightweight $6 styler, which not only shields against damage but also calms frizz and seals in shine.
The Hair Edit
Blow Dry & Shine
When blow-drying bangs, the more tension on the hair, the more responsive your bangs will be. This boar-bristle round brush (beloved by Robinson) effortlessly grips strands and is the perfect size for wispy, face-framing pieces.
Bio Ionic
10x 1” Pro Hair Styling Iron
"To finish, I often reach for my Bio Ionic Styling Iron to smooth and add shine," Giannetos shares. Its curved design is especially helpful in creating a voluminous, effortless shape.
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream
Aveda's buttery curl cream is top notch for hydrating and defining spirals. Use it all over your mane, then scrunch a bit more in your bangs to encourage effortless movement.
Briogeo
Style + Treat Hair Styling Sculpting Cream
As far as styling pomades go, this one from Briogeo is such a winner. Just a tad on your fingertips will create a perfectly piecey fringe.
Joico
Hold Hero High Hold + Shine Boosting Finishing Spray
To keep bangs in place, a strong-hold hairspray is nonnegotiable, and this Joico number is my current favorite. The shine is incredible, and it provides thermal protection up to 450°F.
