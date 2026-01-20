2026's New It Girl Is Here—Odessa A'zion's Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks You Need to See

Feathers, pinstripes, and peak It-girl energy.

By
published
in Features
Odessa A&#039;zion outfits at the golden globes
(Image credit: Savion Washington/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Odessa A'zion is what Hollywood has been missing, quickly emerging as a star thanks to her role of Rachel Mizler in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme. Her on-screen presence commands attention—and the buzz extends well beyond it. Perhaps one of A'zion's most head-turning traits is her captivating style, which fuses an edgy, laid-back appeal that feels intentional without being overdone. Better yet, she's confirmed she doesn't use a stylist to "save money," which only cements her fashion-girl status.

A'zion's looks are also refreshingly attainable—whether she's donning an oversize cable-knit sweater or pinstripe trousers—making it easy to integrate her key style elements into your own wardrobe. One look at her Marty Supreme press and awards-season co-ords is all it takes to see what I mean; they practically invite you to try the looks for yourself.

Keep scrolling for some of the actor's most standout ensembles and consider shopping her cool-girl looks. Trust me when I say you'll be the best dressed for miles on end.

Best Odessa A'zion Outfits

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

WEARING: Vintage Dolce & Gabbana top; Pandora jewelry

A'zion did her own hair and makeup to complete her off-the-shoulder Golden Globes look.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WEARING: Loewe Wool Vest ($1700); Alessandro Vigilante Pinstriped High-Waist Palazzo Trousers ($405)

The open-knit vest and baggy pants confirm one thing: Oversize everything is in.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

WEARING: Vowels Cable-Knit Zip Up ($695); Stella McCartney pants; Loewe Groove Round Sunglasses ($680)

The more texture, the better, with cable-knit stitching and leather pants adding visual interest.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images)

Think business-ready, only chicer.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

A’zion proves you can never go wrong with a cozy sweater—even on a step-and-repeat.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

WEARING: Custom Maison Privée and L'Atelier 7474 dress

A glamorous art deco-inspired gown with intricate beading and sheer flutter sleeves screams "fashion person."

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WEARING: Loewe Biker Jacket ($7700)

Everything about this look reads trendsetter—from her cinched leather bomber jacket to her platform boots.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WEARING: Marc Jacobs F/W 18 co-ord

A sexy tailored jacket—with nothing underneath—and ultra high-rise trousers is one way to shut down a red carpet.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

A'zion proves she's in the style know, from a cozy quarter-zip sweater to pinstriped barrel-leg pants.

Odessa A&#039;zion&#039;s Marty Supreme Promo and Awards Season Looks

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WEARING: Loewe sweater

Why settle for one layer when you can double up for added dimension?

Shop Odessa A'zion–Inspired Pieces