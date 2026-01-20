Odessa A'zion is what Hollywood has been missing, quickly emerging as a star thanks to her role of Rachel Mizler in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme. Her on-screen presence commands attention—and the buzz extends well beyond it. Perhaps one of A'zion's most head-turning traits is her captivating style, which fuses an edgy, laid-back appeal that feels intentional without being overdone. Better yet, she's confirmed she doesn't use a stylist to "save money," which only cements her fashion-girl status.
A'zion's looks are also refreshingly attainable—whether she's donning an oversize cable-knit sweater or pinstripe trousers—making it easy to integrate her key style elements into your own wardrobe. One look at her Marty Supreme press and awards-season co-ords is all it takes to see what I mean; they practically invite you to try the looks for yourself.
Keep scrolling for some of the actor's most standout ensembles and consider shopping her cool-girl looks. Trust me when I say you'll be the best dressed for miles on end.