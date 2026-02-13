What are your weekend plans? If you're anything like me, you might be watching FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, which just dropped the first few episodes on Hulu. After much speculation about the casting, Sarah Pidgeon officially nabbed the role of CBK in March 2025, and I've been eagerly anticipating her portrayal ever since.
I've yet to watch the first episode, but you better believe I'll be pressing play the second I finish work today. In the meantime, I'm reveling in Pidgeon's excellent press tour outfits in New York City. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, Pidgeon has been subtly paying homage to Bessette Kennedy's iconic style without seeming costumey or gimmicky—a fine line to walk, but she's been pulling it off with ease. Case in point: her black Jimmy Choo sandals that perfectly nail the cool minimalist '90s vibe CBK was known for. Scroll down to see her newest press tour outfit and shop similar shoes.
