Gemma Chan, Rosie HW, Sofia Carson: 11 Celebs Wore This Iconic Foundation at the Venice Film Festival

There's only one foundation that meets (nay, exceeds) virtually every standard for icon status. It's A) recommended by an overwhelming number of makeup artists, B) editor-approved, having won a Who What Wear Beauty Award, and C) worn by celebrities when they walk the red carpet in front of screaming fans and high-definition cameras.
Most recently, 11 celebrities wore it while on the red carpet at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Yep, 11, including Gemma Chan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sofia Carson. If that's not proof it has a next-level formula, then I don't know what is. Ahead, see the exact foundation and how it looked IRL.
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation
Size: 1 oz | Shades: 40 | Finish: Natural | Coverage: Medium (buildable)
Yep, it's Armani Beauty's cult-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation. Makeup artists and facialists recommend it to literally everyone. Take it from celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney, who previously told Who What Wear, "I love Armani Luminous Silk, as it creates such a healthy-looking glow to the skin. It has buildable coverage, which works perfectly depending on how you like your skin to look."
Etienne Ortega is a celebrity makeup artist and the founder of Ortega. His clients include Lana Del Rey and Christina Aguilera. He previously told Who What Wear that it's his "favorite foundation of all time."
Skin experts say it works just as well for oily and acne-prone skin types as it does for dry skin types (and everything in between). It's thanks to a hydrating formula that doesn't clog pores or exacerbate acne. "I always recommend Armani Luminous Silk to my clients with oily or acne-prone skin. Its light, oil-free formulation gives your skin a luminous glow—just like its name promises—without causing any acne or congestion," saysesthetician Dakota Katt.
The Celebs Wearing Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
Gemma Chan is pictured on the red carpet wearing shade 6.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pictured on the red carpet wearing shade 6.5.
Sofia Carson is pictured on the red carpet wearing shades 4 and 5.
Cate Blanchett is pictured on the red carpet wearing the foundation in shade 4.
Jessica Williams is pictured on the red carpet wearing shade 11.
The other celebs who wore the foundation include Sadie Sink, Rashida Jones, Molly Gordon, Shailene Woodley, Leslie Bibb, Kaitlyn Dever, and Madisin Rian.
