From Calvin Klein to Prada—Everything I'm Buying in 2026 to Look Like '90s CBK

I'm busy watching Love Story and building my dream wardrobe.

A collage of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. in the 1990s.
(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images)
I'm not going to lie. I had my doubts about Love Story, Ryan Murphy's series on FX about Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. I, like so many others spanning all generations, feel an attachment to the couple, particularly to Bessette. She's been my number one style inspiration for much of my life not because of the labels she wore but because of how she wore clothes. She dressed with ease and elegance, whether she was donning jeans and flip-flops in Cape Cod or attending a museum gala on the Upper East Side. The paparazzi photos taken from the set of the series nearly ruined it for me, but I'm glad I gave it a chance. It is just right—so much so that I cannot stop watching. This, in turn, has transformed my Instagram feed to be even more CBK-focused than normal.

While I wait for episode 4 to drop, I thought I'd use my time wisely and get to work sourcing pieces that check off those same boxes that Bessette's style always achieved. Much of her wardrobe was made up of classic, elevated basics, but she also wasn't afraid to test the boundaries, adding in more artistic pieces by Yohji Yamamoto and the occasional bold print, from leopard to plaid. The curation below is meant to mimic that balance as well as modernize it, including all 2026 pieces that could still feel at home in Bessette's closet. Keep scrolling to shop all 31 items on my Carolyn Bessette–inspired timeless shopping list for 2026, from Calvin Klein and Prada to Kallmeyer and Toteme.

A CBK-Inspired Timeless Shopping List for 2026