From Calvin Klein to Prada—Everything I'm Buying in 2026 to Look Like '90s CBK

I'm not going to lie. I had my doubts about Love Story, Ryan Murphy's series on FX about Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. I, like so many others spanning all generations, feel an attachment to the couple, particularly to Bessette. She's been my number one style inspiration for much of my life not because of the labels she wore but because of how she wore clothes. She dressed with ease and elegance, whether she was donning jeans and flip-flops in Cape Cod or attending a museum gala on the Upper East Side. The paparazzi photos taken from the set of the series nearly ruined it for me, but I'm glad I gave it a chance. It is just right—so much so that I cannot stop watching. This, in turn, has transformed my Instagram feed to be even more CBK-focused than normal.
While I wait for episode 4 to drop, I thought I'd use my time wisely and get to work sourcing pieces that check off those same boxes that Bessette's style always achieved. Much of her wardrobe was made up of classic, elevated basics, but she also wasn't afraid to test the boundaries, adding in more artistic pieces by Yohji Yamamoto and the occasional bold print, from leopard to plaid. The curation below is meant to mimic that balance as well as modernize it, including all 2026 pieces that could still feel at home in Bessette's closet. Keep scrolling to shop all 31 items on my Carolyn Bessette–inspired timeless shopping list for 2026, from Calvin Klein and Prada to Kallmeyer and Toteme.
A CBK-Inspired Timeless Shopping List for 2026
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Parker Wool Blazer
I've been in love with this collarless blazer since it debuted on the runway. Though the shape is a bit boxier than what Bessette preferred in the '90s, I think she would have loved the interesting shape.
ARCH4
Cassie Cable-Knit Silk and Organic Cashmere-Blend Tank
This cashmere-silk sleeveless knit is a dream, whether you pair it with a pencil skirt like it's styled above or with Bessette's favorite jeans, Levi's 517s.
TOTEME
Garderob Organic Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These jeans have a similar look, with a subtle flaring at the bottom, however, they have a lower waist, which is becoming more and more popular in 2026.
Jimmy Choo
Eliot Slipper 45
I can't stop thinking about these perfect Jimmy Choo leopard-print loafers. They remind me of Carolyn's iconic snakeskin heeled loafers by Prada, and are perfect to go with jeans and a sweater.
Lisa Yang
Rhea Cashmere Cardigan Coat
For a chilly morning at the Cape, I can totally see modern-day Carolyn wearing this maxi cardigan coat by Lisa Yang with jeans, flip-flops, and a
Sophie Buhai
Thin Bessette Headband
Duh. It's literally called the Bessette headband.
TOTEME
Strapless Crepe Maxi Dress
This dress is so Carolyn coded, both IRL and in the show, Love Story. The real Carolyn wore one like it with long velvet opera gloves, but in the show, Sarah Pidgeon donned the Calvin Klein strapless frock more simply. I can actually see her wearing it with this jacket and these loafers as well for a more dressed-down, day-after look.
JIL SANDER
Goji Pillow Small Crinkled-Leather Shoulder Bag
Since I already own and love the reissued version of Carolyn's favorite Prada from 1995, I thought I'd look into another shoulder bag that feels like her. I adore the kisslock closure on this Jil Sander alternative.
BLAZÉ MILANO
Jealousy Sussex Cotton-Velvet Midi Skirt
Skirts were an area where Carolyn had a bit of fun, so I feel like she'd be very into this chocolate-brown, velvet column skirt from Blazé Milano. The texture and color combine to create such a rich piece.
Mikimoto
Akoya Pearl Stud Earrings
Carolyn rarely wore jewelry, but when she did, it was usually just a simple pair of pearl studs.
FLORE FLORE
Esmé Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
A classic, elegant tank top to style with jeans, skirts, and more.
HIGH SPORT
Long Kick Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
I think Carolyn would have loved High Sport. Their pants are so easy to toss on and look sophisticated in.
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Genuine Calf Hair Slingback Pump
A classic choice that makes every outfit better.
YSL
Midnight Large Clutch in Smooth Leather
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Luna Satin Skirt
This satin pencil skirt would have gotten so much wear at the Calvin Klein office.
Saint Laurent
Francoise Smooth Leather Knee-High Boots
COLLEEN ALLEN
Cutout Knit Turtleneck Top
A simple turtleneck in the front, a daring statement in the back.