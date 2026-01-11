These 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks Have Our Jaws on the Floor

Award season is officially in full swing after the Critics Choice Awards kicked things off last weekend, and tonight, Hollywood is gathering again for one of the most-anticipated red carpets of the whole year—the Golden Globes. Held at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will honor the best and brightest in the film and television worlds. As if the top titles to grace our screens last year weren't reason enough to get everyone buzzing, the looks on the red carpet are already making this evening one to remember.
Let's start with the attendees. A-listers such as Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone are among those nominated for their roles in Wicked: For Good, Die My Love, and Bugonia, respectively. We may be fresh off of the holidays, but A-listers and their stylists have been booked and busy crafting custom ensembles and reaching into designer archives to pull together some truly jaw-dropping looks for the evening. Of course, only time will tell which stars will win big, but one thing is already clear: This red carpet is nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, see all the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes.
