It's officially award season, which is basically the Olympics for celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, nail artists, and stylists. While it's a super-glamorous time for the A-listers hitting the red carpet, it's a real hustle behind the scenes. It's not just about showing up at your client's door the day of. There's a ton of prep that happens in the days leading up to the red carpet.
For me, that means pulling inspiration and making mood boards for the makeup look, coordinating with the rest of the glam team, and prepping my kit with all of my essentials. I always tell makeup artists who are just getting started that how you prep is everything. You can't just show up on set with the products you need for the look you have planned. You need to be ready for anything, from last-minute changes to different lighting and even unexpected weather.
Glam typically takes two and a half to three hours, depending on the client. I never want the process to feel rushed, so I always get there at least 30 minutes early to set up, swatch shades one more time, and check them against the dress to make sure they work with the look. Once the makeup is just right and our client gets dressed, we spend another 30 minutes taking photos and doing final touches before they head out the door.
Every client and event is different, but there are a few staples that are *always* in my kit during award season, and I'm sharing them with you. Below, see all seven products, from redness-relieving eye drops to an airbrush-effect setting powder and beyond.
A Celebrity Makeup Artist's Award-Season Kit Essentials
If you are a makeup artist, you need this in your kit. Anytime my client has eyes that look a little red or pink, this is what I reach for. This will make the whites of their eyes sparkle on the red carpet. One drop in each eye is all you need.
2. YSL Beauty All Hours Hyper Blur Loose Setting Powder
YSL Beauty
All Hours Hyper Blur Loose Setting Powder
I love finishing a look with this powder. It helps to set the look and control shine but still lets skin glow.
3. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating
Laura Mercier
Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating
I've had this in my kit for years. It leaves the skin really hydrated, and makeup layers really beautifully over it.
4. Cozzette Matrix Mixing Liquid
Cozzette
Matrix Mixing Liquid
This is a makeup-artist secret. I'll mix one or two drops of this into foundation or cream contour to help thin out the product, making it more sheer and giving it longer wear. I'm talking eight hours or more!
5. Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit
Cinema Secrets
Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit
There's nothing better than this stuff for cleaning your makeup brushes, especially when you need to clean a brush in the middle of a job. I love that it's a rinse-free formula. All you need to do is pour some of the cleaner into a small dish, dip your brush in, and wipe clean.
6. Got2b Glued Brow & Edge Gel
Got2b
Glued Brow & Edge Gel
I love this for taming unruly brows. The hold is amazing, and I like that it's a clear formula, so it doesn't compete with the other brow products I'm using.
7. Elemis Superfood Hydrating and Nourishing Facial Oil
Elemis
Superfood Hydrating and Nourishing Facial Oil
Last but certainly not least, I always keep Elemis's Superfood Hydrating and Nourishing Facial Oil in my kit. I've been using it on myself and my clients for years now. It helps to even out any dry patches on the skin before applying makeup. Every time I put it on someone's skin, I get asked about it. It smells so good and makes the skin look so beautiful.
Ash K Holm is the world-renowned makeup artist, educator, and co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology. Based in Los Angeles, Holm is celebrated for her signature red carpet glamour, earning her a loyal clientele that includes Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello. Her artistry has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Variety, Cosmopolitan, and GQ. Holm is also the chief celebrity makeup artist for Ipsy, chief artistry officer for Morphe, and a global ambassador for Falscara by Kiss. With a deep passion and commitment to empowering others through her craft, Holm continues to shape the future of beauty both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.