I'm a Celeb Makeup Artist—Here Are 7 Red Carpet Essentials I Keep in My Kit Throughout Award Season

I'm sharing insider secrets.

Ash K Holm's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of Shay Mitchell and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet with a GIF of red carpet beauty products in the center.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ash K Holm is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a celebrity makeup artist and educator, and the co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology

It's officially award season, which is basically the Olympics for celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, nail artists, and stylists. While it's a super-glamorous time for the A-listers hitting the red carpet, it's a real hustle behind the scenes. It's not just about showing up at your client's door the day of. There's a ton of prep that happens in the days leading up to the red carpet.

For me, that means pulling inspiration and making mood boards for the makeup look, coordinating with the rest of the glam team, and prepping my kit with all of my essentials. I always tell makeup artists who are just getting started that how you prep is everything. You can't just show up on set with the products you need for the look you have planned. You need to be ready for anything, from last-minute changes to different lighting and even unexpected weather.

Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, Penelope Cruz, Hailee Steinfeld, and Eiza Gonz&amp;aacute;lez on the red carpet.

Here are just a few of the red carpet looks I've created on clients Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, Hailee Steinfeld, Penélope Cruz, and Eiza González.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Glam typically takes two and a half to three hours, depending on the client. I never want the process to feel rushed, so I always get there at least 30 minutes early to set up, swatch shades one more time, and check them against the dress to make sure they work with the look. Once the makeup is just right and our client gets dressed, we spend another 30 minutes taking photos and doing final touches before they head out the door.

Every client and event is different, but there are a few staples that are *always* in my kit during award season, and I'm sharing them with you. Below, see all seven products, from redness-relieving eye drops to an airbrush-effect setting powder and beyond.

A Celebrity Makeup Artist's Award-Season Kit Essentials

1. Lumify Preservative-Free Redness Reliever Eye Drops

2. YSL Beauty All Hours Hyper Blur Loose Setting Powder

3. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating

4. Cozzette Matrix Mixing Liquid

5. Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit

6. Got2b Glued Brow & Edge Gel

7. Elemis Superfood Hydrating and Nourishing Facial Oil

Ash K Holm
Ash K Holm
Editor in Residence

Ash K Holm is the world-renowned makeup artist, educator, and co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology. Based in Los Angeles, Holm is celebrated for her signature red carpet glamour, earning her a loyal clientele that includes Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello. Her artistry has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Variety, Cosmopolitan, and GQ. Holm is also the chief celebrity makeup artist for Ipsy, chief artistry officer for Morphe, and a global ambassador for Falscara by Kiss. With a deep passion and commitment to empowering others through her craft, Holm continues to shape the future of beauty both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.