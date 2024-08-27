According to Nail Experts (and Kylie Jenner), This Will Be Fall's Most Fashion-Forward Manicure

Maybe I'm wistful for the fake fall we New Yorkers experienced last week (such a tease, that chill!), but I cannot stop thinking about fall beauty trends—especially nails. The autumn energy is rife with new possibilities, paving the way for a reset in which bright, poolside hues make way for moodier tones and shades reminiscent of the blushing leaves. Switching up your nail look is arguably the easiest way to take part in buzzy beauty trends (it's way more low-lift compared to, say, a haircut or color), so I've kept my ear to the ground to monitor any upcoming buzz on the New York event scene.

It turns out I had not one, not two, but three instances in which textured, 3D manicures popped up in conversation, so I suspect the look is on its way to becoming a big fall trend. Ahead, discover how nail experts and celebrities have embraced this soon-to-be viral mani—and watch this space!

It all started with a conversation I had with Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton. The founder and CEO of Chillhouse and I were chatting about her newly launched Chill Stix (the chicest nail decals, BTW) when I asked her about what trends she expects will explode in popularity this fall. "I think we're going to start seeing a lot of 3D effects," she tells me. "Creating new textures, layers, and all that fun stuff, for sure, but with a scaled-back color approach."

Think neutral polishes paired with studding, rhinestones, raised swirls, and metallics (basically, anything you can feel). Textured nails ebb and flow in terms of trending looks (we saw them pop up in the spring , too), but the juxtaposition of a neutral, almost muted, polish feels fresh. For fall, it seems we're letting the decals shine.

A couple of days later, I headed to a dinner hosted by Kiss to celebrate its new, limited-edition press-ons collaboration with designer Prabal Gurung. I expected these runway-inspired designs to be cutting-edge and very fashion-forward (Gurung is known for his unique, modern luxury glamour, after all), and the collab did not disappoint. Each set reflects the hottest nail trends poised to dominate fall: magnetic finishes, unique French accents, and—you guessed it!—3D elements set against a neutral, light-pink polish.

When I have not one, but two tastemakers in totally different settings predicting a certain aesthetic, I'm inclined to call it a capital T trend. Now, when celebrities start to take part, then I know the look has legs. Enter Kylie Jenner! She recently debuted a 3D gemstone manicure, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt , which featured multicolored rhinestones and sheer pink polish.

It's festive yet elegant, and it's pretty simple to re-create at home. (I bet these nostalgic stick-on jewels will work!) It seems that Khloé Kardashian has also hopped on the textured mani train, as Ganzorigt created a practically identical look for the reality star just a few days later.

So, let's review: We have a nail expert, a fashion designer, and two iconic, trend-setting celebs (plus their nail artist) backing the 3D manicure. According to beauty editor math, that means we definitely have a fall trend on our hands. I suggest shopping all the products Ganzorigt, Gurung, and Ramirez-Fulton recommend below, so you can create your own textured nail moment, stat.

Chillhouse Chill Stix $12 SHOP NOW Chillhouse's new sticker decals provide instant nail art. I'm partial to the gold metallic squiggles for a textured effect.

Kiss x Prabal Gurung Press-On Nails $11 SHOP NOW These 3D French almond tips appear dipped in gold. So luxe!

Kiss x Prabal Gurung Press-On Nails $11 SHOP NOW The crystal accents add a touch of opulence to these coffin-shaped nails.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath $12 SHOP NOW The base of Kardashian's 3D manicure is OPI's Bubble Bath.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul $12 SHOP NOW Ganzorigt then layered the polish with one coat of Bare My Soul before popping on the rhinestones.

Queenti Self Adhesive Gems $12 $11 SHOP NOW Aren't these stick-ons so nostalgic? They remind me of the ones I used to beg my mom for at the dollar store.

Shop More 3D Manicure Essentials

Lost Angels Press-On Extensions $18 SHOP NOW Celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce (and creator of Lost Angels) is the queen of 3D manis. I'm obsessed with these chrome bubble details.

Lost Angels Press-On Extensions in Vibe Check $18 SHOP NOW The diamond accents make these almond-shaped nails appear even more elegant.

Ulta Beauty Collection You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 SHOP NOW Get yourself a set of pearl and crystal nail decals, and you'll instantly upgrade your at-home manis.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish $13 SHOP NOW Here's a sheer pink polish I personally love. I can't get enough jelly finishes!