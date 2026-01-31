Tassels! Combs! French Pins! 8 Chic (and Unexpected) Hair Accessories About to Pop Off in 2026

We've discussed the top 2026 haircuts, hair colors, and styling trends to know before anyone else. Now? It's time to talk about the It accessories adorning each 'do. You might not think twice about the claw clip you use to haphazardly toss up your lengths or the headband that keeps your bangs away from your eyelashes, but make no mistake: A chic hair accessory is the key to elevating any outfit—it's similar to jewelry in that way. And this year, fashion-forward beauty fans are having a lot more fun with the ornaments, including tasseled details, heirloom-like brooches, and "wonky" clips that make a surrealist statement. Discover them all below, along with the best products to master each trend.
Oversize Barrettes
When it comes to jumbo accessories, swap the oversize scrunchies for ginormous barrettes, which you can use to pull back front pieces, add a touch of glamour to half-up styles, or even secure a pony. "Hair accessories are blending seamlessly with jewelry-inspired trends," notes L.A.-based hairstylist Hayley Heckmann, and just like in the jewelry space, sculptural and art deco–inspired pieces are starting to reign supreme. That said, you'll be seeing barrettes with sharp geometric shapes over dainty, crystal-adorned clips in the months ahead.
Lelet NY
Glossy Bar Barrette
Chunks
Jellyfish Swirl Hair Barrette
Decorative Hairpins
Pinterest predicted people would enhance their outfits with vintage pins, crystal clip-ons, and heirloom brooches in its 2026 trend report, and we can expect similar heirloom-like touches in the hairstyling space. Just take it from Zoë Kravitz, who topped her braided updo with a delicate silver brooch at the 2026 Golden Globes. Pins come in all shapes and sizes, but Stephanie Angelone predicts an uptick in ones particularly bedecked with gemstones, offering a precious, got-it-from-Grandma element that adds instant elegance. "Everything will be embellished, giving vintage, feminine vibes," she notes.
Ettika
Santorini Cubic Zirconia Shell Hair Pin
Anthropologie
Bejeweled French Hair Pins - Set of 2
French Combs
French combs also feel like little heirlooms, especially the ones tucked into models' sculptural chignons at The Row's S/S 26 show during Paris Fashion Week. These chic accessories have seen quite the resurgence since then with tutorials popping up all over TikTok, and despite looking rather intricate fastened to an elegant French twist, all it requires is a little scoop-and-slide maneuvering to look sophisticated. (I'm speaking from experience!) Grab one with gemstones for more of a vintage feel, or you can find simple tortoiseshell combs for no more than $10. Rest assured both routes appear equally elevated.
Lelet NY
Frankie Stone Comb
Camila Paris
French Hair Side Combs
Tassels
"Tassels will be a big hair accessory trend too, and I can’t wait to see all the ways they can be incorporated into looks," Angelone shares. It's no secret fashion insiders fawned over tassels in 2025, and this year, we'll see those details incorporated into plenty of jewelry and hair moments. Instantly adding texture and movement to any outfit, tassels are a wonderful option for those hoping to dress up minimalist basics. If you're reluctant to commit to a bold pair of earrings, however, a tasseled barrette or pin offers the same eye-catching effect.
Jennifer Behr
Francine Hairpin
HistoryTimeTraveler
Silk Tassel French Barrette
Statement Clips
Allow Angelone to declare: "The classic claw clip is leveling off." You heard it here first! Now, that doesn't mean we won't see these accessories crop up at all—they're classics, of course. Claw clips are just becoming more, well, compelling. Think truly unique shapes with "out-there" concepts, such as a tin of sardines or a mini model of an iconic designer bag. "Hair accessories have shifted from being purely functional to being a way to express individuality and personality," confirms Heckmann. A campy claw clip certainly allows you to express your playful, wonky side, wouldn't you say?
Luar
TreSemmé x Luar Ana Bag Claw Clip
Solar Eclipse
Sardines Claw Hair Clip
Crochet Pieces
Crochet dominated spring/summer 2025 fashion, but insiders expect this texture to stick around, especially in the form of versatile, intricate hair pieces. "Crochet meshed hats that are fitted (not slouchy) will stay relevant and more refined this year," Angelone shares, noting that they'll transcend the summer season. If you're looking for a subtler way to wear crochet, bun covers are a gorgeous route to take; it's giving vintage balletcore, be it a cream, black, or beaded item.