Calling It: The Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Just Cemented the Biggest Hair Trend of 2026

You're gonna see this everywhere.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News
Jessica Williams, Ariana Grande, and Odessa A’zion wearing romantic, retro hairstyles at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Award season is officially upon us with last night's glittering display of fashion, beauty, and unforgettable red carpet moments at the 31st Critics Choice Awards. (We won’t soon forget HacksMeg Stalter and Paul W. Downs’ iconic recreation of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s matching orange getups at the New York City premiere of Marty Supreme.) But above the viral noise, there was one emerging trend that piqued the interest of us beauty-minded editors, so we’re calling it now—romantic, retro hairstyles will be all over the red carpets from now on.

Blame it on the impending release of Margot Robbie’s “Wuthering Heights” or general anticipation for Valentine’s Day, but we can’t deny the swoon-worthy, yet decidedly dated styles making a comeback on the first major red carpet of 2026. From breakout star Odessa A’zion’s bouncy ‘70s curls to Ariana Grande’s regency era updo, there’s a swarm of looks seemingly inspired by history kicking off the new year. See some of the photos from our “favorites” album below.

Ariana Grande’s Regency-Inspired Updo

Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Ariana Grande at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In addition to Grande’s dark-hair debut (a shade celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Lafond previously told Who What Wear would be a trending hue this winter), we were struck by the historical nod the nominated star’s style makes. Perhaps Grande got a sneak peek of her Wicked: For Good co-star Jonathan Bailey’s fourth season of Bridgerton early, because something about this style feels oh so Daphne. Grande’s hairstylist Alyx Liu fashioned her freshly dyed tresses—transitioned from Glinda blonde to an elevated Cat Valentine cinnamon by celebrity colorist Brandon Pietsch—into a romantic bun, complete with wispy bangs and cascading barrel curls.

Get the Look

Odessa A’zion’s ‘70s Stevie Nicks Curls

Odessa A&#039;Zion attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Odessa A'zion at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Our editors were quick to catch the Stevie Nicks reference in A'zion's voluminous style last night. The I Love LA star paired a glittering batwing dress with a full head of '70s-esque curls, including a smattering of textured bangs across her forehead. In a red carpet interview with Deadline, the Marty Supreme alum addressed the wig allegations regarding her bouncy, long curls. "There’s a whole debate, ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know," she kids. "The gag is, in the New York premiere [of Marty Supreme] it took me five hours to do my hair, and everyone thinks it's a wig."

Get the Look

Jessica Williams’s ‘60s Half-Up, Half-Down Hair

Jessica Williams attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Jessica Williams at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shrinking's Jessica Williams got dolled up for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards with a '60s-inspired half-up, half-down 'do by celebrity hairstylist SherriAnn Cole. Her inky tresses were styled straight with softly curled ends, with the front section of her hair slicked into a half-up style. Williams then tied a black ribbon over her hair tie to pull in the satin bow from her custom Bora Aksu dress, styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley.

But the actress and comedian isn't the only star to don hair bows on the red carpet last night—The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's Mckenna Grace also styled a similar look, accented with Bardot-esque curtain bangs and a sweet velvet bow.

Mckenna Grace attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Mckenna Grace at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Get the Look

Mia Goth’s ‘90s Face-Framing French Twist

Mia Goth attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

We're enamored with WWW's October cover star Mia Goth's romantic French twist, framed by dramatic curtain bangs to complement her white Dior gown (perhaps a subtle nod to her role as Frankenstein's bride). Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell added a '90s touch to the relaxed, yet elegant style with a boost of volume at the crown of her head, which he achieved using three key Pureology hair products. Keep scrolling to shop his exact picks.

Get the Look

Read the complete coverage of the 31st Critics Choice Awards from Who What Wear, including candid commentary and fashion breakdowns, now.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a me