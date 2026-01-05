Calling It: The Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Just Cemented the Biggest Hair Trend of 2026

Blame it on the impending release of Margot Robbie’s“Wuthering Heights” or general anticipation for Valentine’s Day, but we can’t deny the swoon-worthy, yet decidedly dated styles making a comeback on the first major red carpet of 2026. From breakout star Odessa A’zion’s bouncy ‘70s curls to Ariana Grande’s regency era updo, there’s a swarm of looks seemingly inspired by history kicking off the new year. See some of the photos from our “favorites” album below.
Ariana Grande’s Regency-Inspired Updo
In addition to Grande’s dark-hair debut (a shade celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Lafond previously told Who What Wear would be a trending hue this winter), we were struck by the historical nod the nominated star’s style makes. Perhaps Grande got a sneak peek of her Wicked: For Good co-star Jonathan Bailey’s fourth season of Bridgerton early, because something about this style feels oh so Daphne. Grande’s hairstylist Alyx Liu fashioned her freshly dyed tresses—transitioned from Glinda blonde to an elevated Cat Valentine cinnamon by celebrity colorist Brandon Pietsch—into a romantic bun, complete with wispy bangs and cascading barrel curls.
Get the Look
HOT TOOLS
24K Gold Professional 1.5-In. Extended Barrel Curling Iron
This thick-barreled curling iron is one of the best we've ever tested. It's perfect for recreating the Wicked star's draped spirals.
Kitsch
Bobby Pin Set
This pack of brown bobby pins would blend seamlessly into Grande's cinnamon hair.
L'Oreal Technique Excellence
Soft Auburn Permanent Creme Hair Color
Pietsch dubbed Grande's hue a "rich brunette" in arecent Instagram post, but we're loving how reddish-brown her tresses read on camera. Try this auburn hair dye for a similar look at home.
Odessa A’zion’s ‘70s Stevie Nicks Curls
Our editors were quick to catch the Stevie Nicks reference in A'zion's voluminous style last night. The I Love LA star paired a glittering batwing dress with a full head of '70s-esque curls, including a smattering of textured bangs across her forehead. In a red carpet interview with Deadline, the Marty Supreme alum addressed the wig allegations regarding her bouncy, long curls. "There’s a whole debate, ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know," she kids. "The gag is, in the New York premiere [of Marty Supreme] it took me five hours to do my hair, and everyone thinks it's a wig."
Get the Look
Oribe
Curl Shaping Mousse
After much testing, we decided that this was thebest mousse for curly hair. It's lightweight, smooths frizz, and adds a glorious dose of A'zion-level shine.
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil
Rated our favoritebest hair oil for all hair types, this versatile elixir is a must-have for red carpet-level gloss.
R+Co
Outer Space Flexible Hairspray
To maintain and preserve the bounciness of your curls, mist a light amount of this touchable hairspray—thebest flexible formula we've ever tried—over your locks.
Jessica Williams’s ‘60s Half-Up, Half-Down Hair
Shrinking'sJessica Williams got dolled up for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards with a '60s-inspired half-up, half-down 'do by celebrity hairstylistSherriAnn Cole. Her inky tresses were styled straight with softly curled ends, with the front section of her hair slicked into a half-up style. Williams then tied a black ribbon over her hair tie to pull in the satin bow from her custom Bora Aksu dress, styled bySarah Slutsky Tooley.
But the actress and comedian isn't the only star to don hair bows on the red carpet last night—The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'sMckenna Grace also styled a similar look, accented with Bardot-esque curtain bangs and a sweet velvet bow.
Get the Look
T3
Curling Straightener
What better way to recreate Williams's sleek, soft curls than with a 2-in-1 styling iron? This hybrid tool is halfflat iron, half curling iron to cut down on styling time and heat damage.
Goody
Ouchless Hair Elastics
Every good half-up, half-down style starts with a good elastic, and there's none we reach for more than this classic pack from Goody.
Jennifer Behr
Sasha Bow Barrette
Nab this lookalike bow barrette from Jennifer Behr while it's 40% off.
Mia Goth’s ‘90s Face-Framing French Twist
We're enamored with WWW's October cover star Mia Goth's romantic French twist, framed by dramatic curtain bangs to complement her white Dior gown (perhaps a subtle nod to her role as Frankenstein's bride). Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell added a '90s touch to the relaxed, yet elegant style with a boost of volume at the crown of her head, which he achieved using three key Pureology hair products. Keep scrolling to shop his exact picks.
Get the Look
Pureology
Hydrate Glow Catcher Hair Oil
Russell used this hydrating oil on Grande's damp hair to infuse extra moisture and give her locks extra shine.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a me