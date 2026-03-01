2026’s Hottest Nail Trend Is so Vivienne Westwood-Coded—8 Sets Worth Saving

I don’t know about you, but there’s something about translating fashion elements into beauty that sets my soul on fire. Whether it’s a gem-encrusted eye à la Zara Larsson or lace-detailed nails, there’s a satisfactory juxtaposition where clothing and cosmetics meet. The latest mashup to capture my attention? These argyle and plaid nails that won’t stop flooding my social media feeds. Very ‘90s Vivienne Westwood-coded, if you ask me.
With a rekindled appreciation for ‘90s fashion thanks to FX’s wildly successful Love Story—which trails the turbulent romance between Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.—it’s not shocking that the contrasting punk and minimalist themes of this decade are seeing a resurgence today. Even celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec predicted that this pattern would "stick around for a while" in 2026, per a previous interview with Who What Wear. While these sets lean into the romantic, British-punk side of things, their modern interpretations feel fun and fresh. Keep scrolling for all of the plaid, argyle, and tartan nail inspo that you didn’t know you needed until now.
Plaid Nail Ideas to Save in 2026
Jelly Plaid
We knew this trend would grow wings once Kylie Jenner donned a pair of plaid-patterned extensions in December of 2025, and it's since laid the groundwork for winter's hottest nail trend. In fact, we went so far as to dub it one of 2026's nail trends to watch—and we're already seeing creative reinterpretations of this style flood our feeds. Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt designed this chic set with an array of cool-toned polishes mixed with top coat to achieve that gloriously jelly-like finish.
Preppy Argyle
I can't get these bold argyle nails off my mind. Arranged in a preppy, jewel-toned symphony of deep navies, rich berries, and muted greens, this cozy color story feels perfect for cold weather. Designed by Milan-based nail artist Oksana Zavora, these cool-girl nails are the perfect way to try the mismatched nail trend while keeping things cohesive.
Flannel French
Help, I can't stop ogling at this stunning flannel-striped French manicure. These thick, square tips feature a pale nude base and a stunning combination of bark brown and mossy green polishes, enhanced by off-white stripes that tie everything together. Though this color combo feels particularly great for fall and winter, I'm planning on replicating this look in a pastel mix this spring.
Contrast Tartan
If you can't get enough of the velvet nail trend, join the club. I love how celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen amped up a few coats of bronze cat eye polish with contrasting blue stripes, forming this zoomed-in tartan pattern that feels so on-trend. To turn things up a notch on this preppy manicure, consider incorporating shifting polish as Nguyen did.
Argyle Tips
Sometimes a full design can be too much, but these argyle French tips are just right. These half-moons, also designed by Zavora, are detailed down to the last drop—with every other nail sporting tiny dashes that emulate stitches. I love how cohesive this set feels despite playing with different argyle sweater prints, which we can thank its scholarly color scheme of baby blues, browns, and light greens for.
Pastel Plaid
Ganzorigt, the artist behind Jenner's plaid set, recreated the jelly pattern on herself with OPI gel polishes—each mixed with gel top coat to offer that sheer, milky look. Her set leans more pastel, and I already plan on bringing this snap as nail inspo to my first spring manicure appointment.