The Same But Different: The Real Way a Prada Woman Gets Dressed (and Undressed)

Happy Prada day to all those who celebrate, which, if you're reading this, probably includes you. On Thursday, the fashion set descended upon Fondazione Prada in Milan, ready to see what co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons came up with to awe the industry once again. Hint: They got what they came for. Before heading inside, many stopped to see who would sit front row, spotting gold medalist Eileen Gu, who extended her stay in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics to attend her first Prada show, WNBA player and frequent Prada wearer Caitlin Clark, Love Story star and New York City It girl Sarah Pidgeon, and more, like Uma Thurman and Carey Mulligan.
Inside, the space gave attendees a sneak peek at the collection's messaging. "The set design was the clue for what was to come," wrote Linda Fargo, Senior Vice President of Women’s Fashion and Store Presentation Director at Bergdorf Goodman, on Instagram. "A cross-section of a building, the layers when you take off the exterior and the facade." Once everyone had taken their seat, the show began. Just 15 models were cast, and yet, 60 looks debuted, with each walking a total of four times in slightly tweaked ensembles from the ones they wore before. A piece removed and a new outfit revealed, mimicking the way that real women dress and undress as they decide on what to wear on any given day.
With Prada, everything is always rooted in reality and authentic experiences, which explains why so many of us in fashion feel such a closeness to the brand. The story that unfolds at every show is one we've witnessed at different stages of life, done in a way that adds beauty to the mundane.
Dive into the F/W 26 Prada show, ahead.
The Act of Getting Dressed (and Undressed)
What you see at a Prada show is never complete—you need to hear what Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have to say afterward to really grasp what the intention behind the collection—each look and detail, the set, the casting, etc.—was. For F/W 26, everyone in attendance and watching from home understood that there was a significance to the brand's choice to only cast 15 models in the show, with each walking in four different looks. It wasn't until after that the co-creative directors explained why they chose to do this that everything clicked. This season, Mrs. Prada noted that the focus was all on "the idea of layering complexity, which is what exists in history, in politics, in life, and that reflects in clothes," she said to the media after the show. "So, the continuous necessity of changing for living all the different personalities, moments, sentiments, [and] sexuality. This woman lives them together in a day, or in a life." The idea was that each time one of the 15 models returned backstage, they removed an article of clothing—from a coat to a dress—undressing, but also showcasing another way to wear an outfit—or a wardrobe. In my brain, this means that backstage looked a lot like my bed after I've tried on one hundred different outfits, only better, because everything left behind is Prada.
Last Season's Frankenstein Skirts Are This Season's Slasher Skirts
Prada and fantastic skirts go hand in hand. For S/S 26, the brand debuted what we coined "Frankenstein skirts," which were fashioned out of what appeared to be multiple different skirts stitched together, creating a patchwork, Frankenstein-esque creation. Now, for fall, Prada and Simons kept on with that horror-turned-fashion inspiration. Introducing: Slasher skirts (and dresses). Basically, they're what would be left behind on the set of A Nightmare on Elm Street if Freddy Krueger only came after people wearing Prada. Solid-colored dresses and skirts were purposely cut in jagged, uneven ways to unveil brighter, printed fabrics underneath. Scary movies aren't really for me, but slasher skirts and dresses will always have a place in my closet.
New Outfit Loading...
Every fashion month, a few outfits debut on the runway that go on to become favorites around the style set, copied with existing wardrobe items or brought to life when the brand that first showed them releases their collections for awaiting customers. Already, we've spotted a few contenders during the F/W 26 season, but none have shown as much promise as Prada's chunky knit and sheer skirt formula that walked the runway on Thursday. We've seen arctic cardigans and cowichans rise in popularity throughout this winter, but most people have been styling them simply, often just with jeans and boots to create a practical, cold-weather ensemble. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, of course, had other plans, designing elevated versions of the thick sweater styles and tucking them into sheer, knee-length skirts for a far more "fashion" approach. Underneath, models wore intricate skirts that peeked through with either embellished boots, kitten heels and knee-high socks, or derbies with colorful laces. Personally, I can't wait to see how fashion people bring this look to the streets, adding their own touches to the outfit everyone's talking about post-show.
Bella Hadid's Return to Milan
These days, it's rare to see Bella Hadid walking the runway circuit during fashion month. We usually spot her on the catwalk at one show, which in the last few seasons, has been Saint Laurent in Paris. Earlier this week, though, we spotted the supermodel arriving at Milano Malpensa Airport, leaving us to wonder what show we could expect to see her walk in. Well, the answer arrived on Thursday morning, first when she was photographed arriving at Fondazione Prada, and later, when she debuted not one, but four total looks for Prada. Suffice to say, her return to Milan was done in epic fashion.
From Gold Medalists to TV Darlings
The coolest crowd is always in attendance at Prada, and this season, that group consisted of a range of talents, from It actors like Sarah Pidgeon, who is currently starring in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, playing the latter, as well as elite athletes, like the WNBA's Caitlin Clark and freestyle skiier and multi-time gold medalist Eileen Gu. Letitia Wright, Uma Thurman, Carey Mulligan, and more, too, popped over to Milan for the show.
