I can't tell you when Rihanna is going to release her next album or if she'll attend the 2026 Met Gala, but I can give you the details on her newest outfit, if that's any consolation. While in Beverly Hills this week, Rihanna wore a Miu Miu bomber jacket, super baggy wide-leg jeans, and a flowy striped blouse. My favorite part of her look required closer attention to detail. Peeking out from under her tank top was Savage X Fenty's Daisy Darling Underwire Bustier ($70), which is currently still in stock on Nordstrom's website.
Rihanna's bustier, which is available in sizes XS to 4X, features delicately embroidered flowers that have me excited for spring. Yes, I know florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, but they are chic, so let me live! I also adore the pretty powder blue color, a trend that never fails to resurface this time of year. In my mind, the cute, whimsical feel of the bustier is the perfect foil to a pair of no-nonsense, rugged jeans. Scroll down to see how Rihanna styled her lingerie brand for an outing in Los Angeles.
