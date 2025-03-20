The White Lotus's Natasha Rothwell Just Wore Reformation's #1 Dress for Spring

Have I mentioned I love The White Lotus? Perhaps the fact that I dedicated an entire story to the on-screen fashion from season three gave it away. I love admiring the characters' outfits in Thailand—remember Chloe's pink Jacquemus coverup in episode four?—but the real-life actors have fantastic style, too. Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan, and other cast members have been promoting the show in New York City and I've been transfixed by their fashion choices.

For instance, my colleague Allyson recently covered one of Leslie Bibb's NYC outfits that convinced me I need a cropped blazer ASAP. Most recently, Natasha Rothwell was photographed in arguably the cutest dress that Reformation is selling right now: the Naira Dress ($278). Styled by Katie Bofshever, Rothwell paired it with retro cat-eye sunglasses and Adidas sneakers. Polka dots are such a classic print, so this frock is a timeless option for spring. Scroll down to shop it before it sells out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Natasha Rothwell: Naira Dress ($278); Adidas sneakers

Shop Natasha Rothwell's Dress

Shop Other Polka-Dot Pieces From Reformation

Reformation Meg Top $128 SHOP NOW It's going to be a polka-dotted spring in my household.

Reformation Brandy Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This skirt is so darn cute.

Reformation Talvi Dress $398 SHOP NOW This dress is giving me '50s vibes in the best way.

Reformation Aiyana Dress $228 SHOP NOW Another winner.

Reformation Claire Skirt $168 SHOP NOW I'll take this entire outfit, please.

Reformation Drina Top $148 SHOP NOW I'll be styling this top with capri pants.

Reformation Marlo Knit Top $68 SHOP NOW This top is coming home with me.