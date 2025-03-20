The White Lotus's Natasha Rothwell Just Wore Reformation's #1 Dress for Spring

Have I mentioned I love The White Lotus? Perhaps the fact that I dedicated an entire story to the on-screen fashion from season three gave it away. I love admiring the characters' outfits in Thailand—remember Chloe's pink Jacquemus coverup in episode four?—but the real-life actors have fantastic style, too. Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan, and other cast members have been promoting the show in New York City and I've been transfixed by their fashion choices.

For instance, my colleague Allyson recently covered one of Leslie Bibb's NYC outfits that convinced me I need a cropped blazer ASAP. Most recently, Natasha Rothwell was photographed in arguably the cutest dress that Reformation is selling right now: the Naira Dress ($278). Styled by Katie Bofshever, Rothwell paired it with retro cat-eye sunglasses and Adidas sneakers. Polka dots are such a classic print, so this frock is a timeless option for spring. Scroll down to shop it before it sells out.

Natasha Rothwell wears a polka dot dress by Reformation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Natasha Rothwell: Naira Dress ($278); Adidas sneakers

Shop Natasha Rothwell's Dress

Naira Dress
Reformation
Naira Dress

This adorable dress is also available in extended sizes.

Shop Other Polka-Dot Pieces From Reformation

Meg Top
Reformation
Meg Top

It's going to be a polka-dotted spring in my household.

Brandy Skirt Es
Reformation
Brandy Skirt

This skirt is so darn cute.

Talvi Dress
Reformation
Talvi Dress

This dress is giving me '50s vibes in the best way.

Aiyana Dress
Reformation
Aiyana Dress

Another winner.

Claire Skirt
Reformation
Claire Skirt

I'll take this entire outfit, please.

Drina Top
Reformation
Drina Top

I'll be styling this top with capri pants.

Marlo Knit Top
Reformation
Marlo Knit Top

This top is coming home with me.

Laine Dress
Reformation
Laine Dress

So many standout dresses; so little time.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

