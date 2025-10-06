Pinterest, IG, and TikTok Agree: "Toasted Blush" Will Be a Huge Makeup Trend This Fall

Now that we're firmly in the midst of fall, "sunburn blush" is less relevant. Enter "toasted blush," the new trend that's taking its place. (This is a micro-trend that belongs to the greater toasted makeup trend that's flooding my FYP on Instagram and TikTok. "Toasted nails" are even trending!) Learn all about this major fall makeup trend ahead.
"Sunburn" Blush
Hailey Bieber made "sunburn blush" her signature makeup look over the summer.
"Toasted" Blush
Here, Emily Ratajkowski demonstrates the "toasted blush" look courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Can you see a difference? Toasted blush involves the same product placement as the sunburn-inspired look, except it substitutes the more summery shades for warm, cozy, and earthy tones—think soft clay colors and terracotta tones.
It's tempting to think of toasted blush as the next evolution of sunburn blush, AKA the same thing in a different colorway. However, there's another element that makes it unique. Unlike sunburn blush, which has a youthful vibe, toasted blush is intended to appear more sultry and lived-in, almost as if the blush has melted into the skin. "This trend is all about tonal uniformity (deep browns, burnt oranges, rusty reds) to create an alluring essence of heat across the complexion," celebrity makeup artist Andrew Denton previously told Who What Wear.
To re-create the look, reach for a warm-toned blush and don't worry about being too precise with your application. Remember, it's all about a sultry, lived-in effect, so blending and smudging the blush out with your fingers or a sponge isn't just acceptable, it's encouraged. Bonus points if you pair it with a warm-toned neutral lip color and soft, sultry eye makeup per Ratajkowski's look.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.