The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees

Spring has sprung, so I'm on the hunt for a fresh, new manicure to sport throughout the season. While I love a trendy color or design as much as the next person, I'm partial towards timeless, elegant looks that won't fall out of fashion once TikTok and Instagram inevitably move on to the next new thing. If you're like me, I have good news. There's a manicure that strikes the perfect balance. It's trendy enough to be worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, yet it's also extremely elegant. I'm talking about micro-French manicures—otherwise known as "baby" French manicures.

The baby French manicure involves painting an ultra-thin line at the top of each nail for a subtle and sophisticated look. So, basically, it's the opposite of the chunky, '90s and Y2K French manicures everyone used to wear. Ahead, see a few of my favorite examples before you book your first spring nail appointment.

Hailey Bieber's Baby French Manicure

Hailey Bieber wore a baby French manicure to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, was the expert who created the look. She posted this picture on Instagram, captioning it, "Subtle micro french for Jack’s mom," referring to Bieber's son, Jack. As you can see, Bieber kept with her signature, long-almond shape, finishing it off with a glossy topcoat.

The Exact Products Used

OPI Gel Color in Passion $17 SHOP NOW Ganzorigt listed out the exact products she used to achieve Bieber's baby French manicure. First, she applied one coat of a pale pink color called Passion. (If you don't want to use the gel version, here's the non-gel version.)

OPI Gel Color in Funny Bunny $17 SHOP NOW Then, she used the iconic shade Funny Bunny for the French manicure part. (Here's the non-gel version.)

OPI Gel Color Super Gloss No Wipe Top Coat $17 SHOP NOW She finished it off with this glossy topcoat. (Here's a non-gel version.)

More Baby French Manicure Inspo

Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland created this short, square version. It's so chic.

Here's another look at a sophisticated baby French manicure by Westmoreland.

I like that this one appears to have a sandy, taupe color for the base.

You can incorporate color into the trend for an ever-so-subtle pop.

Or, you can opt for a sparkly baby French.

This trend looks just as elegant as a pedicure.

Shop 3 Products to Achieve a Baby French Manicure at Home

Orly White Tip Guides $7 SHOP NOW This little strips help you achieve a flawless French manicure in a pinch.

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit $25 SHOP NOW The right tools make all the difference.