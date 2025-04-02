The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees

Spring has sprung, so I'm on the hunt for a fresh, new manicure to sport throughout the season. While I love a trendy color or design as much as the next person, I'm partial towards timeless, elegant looks that won't fall out of fashion once TikTok and Instagram inevitably move on to the next new thing. If you're like me, I have good news. There's a manicure that strikes the perfect balance. It's trendy enough to be worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, yet it's also extremely elegant. I'm talking about micro-French manicures—otherwise known as "baby" French manicures.

The baby French manicure involves painting an ultra-thin line at the top of each nail for a subtle and sophisticated look. So, basically, it's the opposite of the chunky, '90s and Y2K French manicures everyone used to wear. Ahead, see a few of my favorite examples before you book your first spring nail appointment.

Hailey Bieber's Baby French Manicure

Hailey Bieber "baby French" manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Hailey Bieber wore a baby French manicure to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, was the expert who created the look. She posted this picture on Instagram, captioning it, "Subtle micro french for Jack’s mom," referring to Bieber's son, Jack. As you can see, Bieber kept with her signature, long-almond shape, finishing it off with a glossy topcoat.

The Exact Products Used

Opi Gelcolor - Passion 0.5 Oz - #gch19
OPI
Gel Color in Passion

Ganzorigt listed out the exact products she used to achieve Bieber's baby French manicure. First, she applied one coat of a pale pink color called Passion. (If you don't want to use the gel version, here's the non-gel version.)

Opi Gelcolor Intelli-Gel - Funny Bunny 0.5 Oz - #gch22
OPI
Gel Color in Funny Bunny

Then, she used the iconic shade Funny Bunny for the French manicure part. (Here's the non-gel version.)

Opi Gelcolor Intelli-Gel - Super Gloss No Wipe Top Coat 0.5 Oz - #gc005
OPI
Gel Color Super Gloss No Wipe Top Coat

She finished it off with this glossy topcoat. (Here's a non-gel version.)

More Baby French Manicure Inspo

Baby French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland created this short, square version. It's so chic.

Micro-French Manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Here's another look at a sophisticated baby French manicure by Westmoreland.

Nude micro-French manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I like that this one appears to have a sandy, taupe color for the base.

Navy blue baby French manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

You can incorporate color into the trend for an ever-so-subtle pop.

Sparkly micro-French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Or, you can opt for a sparkly baby French.

micro-French pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland; @millymason_)

This trend looks just as elegant as a pedicure.

Shop 3 Products to Achieve a Baby French Manicure at Home

Orly Half Moon Guides, 78 Count
Orly
White Tip Guides

This little strips help you achieve a flawless French manicure in a pinch.

Mini Nail Rescue Kit
Tweezerman
Mini Nail Rescue Kit

The right tools make all the difference.

Olive & June, Cuticle Oil
Olive & June
Cuticle Oil

It always helps to start off with soft, moisturized cuticles.

