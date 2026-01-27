We're All Yearning Over Margot Robbie's "Wuthering Waves" Hairstyle Right Now

If there is one celebrity who channels the essence of every character on their film press tours, it's Margot Robbie. Her Barbie premiere outfits and beauty moments have cemented themselves as core memories for many of the Who What Wear UK team. And so with the upcoming release of Wuthering Heights, I wondered how Margot's glam team would channel the mood of the Brontë novel. So, you can imagine my delight in opening up my phone this morning to see Margot's 'Wuthering Waves' on my feeds. And you can bet that it's subsequently going to be one of the biggest hair trends for 2026.
Margot stepped out with these tumbling S-waves in a half-up, half-down hairstyle prior to her Jimmy Kimmel appearance, which were artfully created by her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett. Needless to say, I'm completely obsessed, and our whole beauty team wants to recreate it immediately.
Whilst we don't yet have the details on what exact hair tools and hairstyling products were used, I can take a guess that Scarlett would've used a hair straightener to craftfully bend each strand into an effortless, piecey wave, before securing the hair into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, leaving a few face-framing tendrils free.
Alternatively, you could get a similar look with a hair waver to create the tumbling movement through the lengths to create the untamed, windswept vibe of being amongst the Yorkshire Moors. Or, if you're naturally blessed with natural waves, then a curl-defining cream will help to define and enhance your natural texture.
